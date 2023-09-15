Army Commander Visits Lamu Troops After Deadly Blast

A leading commander of the Kenya Army Thursday September 14 visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops stationed at Baure Forward Operating Base in Lamu County as part of morale boosting.

This follows last Sunday’s Improvised Explosive Device attack on a military vehicle that claimed the lives of 14 soldiers.

There was no survivor in the attack that was described as deadly. This is the latest incident affecting security agencies amid push on the militants operating in the border region.

KDF said in a statement the soldiers were on patrol along the Milimani-Baure road when they ran over an IED.

“KDF condemns the criminals who disrupt movement, and sabotage socio – economic stability in the area.

Read: At Least Ten Soldiers Killed in IED Attack in Lamu

“Further, KDF calls upon the residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities,” the statement said in part.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

Read Also: 2 Construction Workers Injured in Al-Shabaab IED Attack in Lamu

On Thursday, Commander 8 Brigade, Brig David Chesire together with Operation Amani Boni (OAB) Commander Colonel Joel Tanui, visited KDF troops stationed at Baure Forward Operating Base in Lamu County.

The visit sought to assess the operational preparedness, welfare and morale of the troops.

The troops are actively engaged in countering and degrading al-Shabaab terror group activities within the vast Boni Forest.

The presence of the FOB and KDF soldiers in the area has enabled the peace loving locals to embark on their day today activities, assured that activities by lurking members of the militant group will be dettered.

Most of the locals disapprove the al-Shabaab remnants who disrupt their livelihoods.

Read Also: Two Arrested After Burning Church Structure in Lamu in Land Dispute

Brig Chesire expressed his gratitude for their unwavering commitment and sacrifices to serve the nation, in line with KDF mandate of protecting and defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic.

“I urge you to continue the same spirit and dedication throughout your tour of duty. The operation has achieved remarkable success, and I cannot thank you enough for that. The KDF command is fully committed to supporting you to execute your duties,” the Commander said.

He told the troops to continue embracing the multi-agency approach by working in collaboration with other security agencies deployed in the region and the local communities in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

OAB has continued to strengthen security within coastal areas of Lamu, Tana River, Garissa and Kilifi counties and has significantly enhanced the livelihood of residents as well as suppressing al-Shabaab activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...