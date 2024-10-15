Arsenal Women’s Head Coach Jonas Eidevall Resigns After Slow Start

Arsenal Women’s head coach Jonas Eidevall has resigned from his position following a disappointing start to the 2024-25 season.

The north London club is currently sixth in the Women’s Super League (WSL), having won only one of their first four matches.

Assistant coach Renee Slegers will take over on an interim basis while the club searches for a new head coach. Sporting director Edu expressed gratitude to Eidevall for his commitment and contributions since joining the club in 2021.

“We thank Jonas for his commitment to the club and his achievements here,” Edu said. “We have great respect for the dedication he showed to our women’s first team and recognize the role he played in the growth and development of Arsenal Women.”

Eidevall had signed a new three-year contract with Arsenal last October after leading the team to consecutive top-three finishes in the WSL and winning the Women’s League Cup in the past two seasons.

However, the team struggled under his leadership in recent matches, drawing one and losing two of their last three games.

This includes a heavy 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

Edu added that the focus would now shift to finding a new head coach while supporting Slegers in her interim role.

Slegers’ first match in charge will be against Norwegian club Valerenga in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Following that, Arsenal will face London rivals West Ham, who are currently 11th in the WSL and yet to secure a win this season.

Clare Wheatley, the director of women’s football at Arsenal, praised Eidevall for his success in bringing back-to-back trophies over the last two seasons and expressed confidence in Slegers’ ability to lead the team during this transitional period.