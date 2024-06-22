Artie Lange Net Worth

Artie Lange, a radio personality, comedian, actor, and writer, has a net worth of $1 million. At the peak of his career, Lange’s net worth was over $6 million. His personal and financial issues, including struggles with addiction and legal troubles, have significantly impacted his fortune.

Early Life

Arthur Steven Lange Jr. was born on October 11, 1967, in Livingston, New Jersey. Raised in Union Township, Lange excelled as a third baseman in high school but struggled academically. In 1985, he was arrested for attempting to rob a bank as a misguided prank to impress a teller. This incident resulted in a reduced disorderly conduct charge and community service.

Lange attended Seton Hall University in 1985. During his time in college, his father suffered a severe accident, becoming a quadriplegic. To support his family, Lange worked various jobs. Howard Stern, later a significant figure in Lange’s career, sent the family an autographed jacket to auction for funds. Lange’s father eventually passed away, deeply affecting him.

Artie Lange Career

Lange began his stand-up comedy career at 19 in Manhattan. After years of struggling, he joined improv troupes and landed voice acting gigs in commercials, marking his first paid work. Despite early success, Lange’s life was marred by addiction to drugs and alcohol. By 27, he was a cast member of “Mad TV,” beating thousands of candidates. His addiction led to a suicide attempt in 1995, saved by his “Mad TV” co-stars who found him in time.

Lange briefly remained sober but relapsed into cocaine use in 1996, resulting in an intervention, arrest, and brief jail time. Post-rehabilitation, he made special guest appearances on “Mad TV” but was no longer a main cast member.

His career revived with roles in “Dirty Work” and other films such as “Mystery Men” and “The Bachelor.” In 1999, he secured a central role in “The Norm Show.” In 2001, Lange joined “The Howard Stern Show,” becoming a regular and contributing significantly to its success.

Personal Struggles

Throughout the mid-2000s, Lange’s drug issues resurfaced. He developed a heroin addiction, leading to multiple rehab stints. In 2009, he was charged with a DUI and entered another rehab facility. In 2010, Lange attempted suicide again, leading to surgery and psychiatric treatment. Despite various relapses and legal issues, Lange continued to pursue his career.

Financial Issues

Lange’s financial troubles stem from his lavish spending on a drug-fueled lifestyle. While earning significant sums, such as $70,000 per year at the docks and $10,000 per week on “Mad TV,” Lange often squandered his earnings. For instance, after earning $140,000 during Super Bowl weekend in 2008, he lost $80,000 gambling and spent $10,000 on a prostitute.

Artie Lange Salaries

As an original cast member of “Mad TV,” Lange earned $10,000 per week. On “The Howard Stern Show,” he earned an annual salary of $2 million. Despite the film “Dirty Work” flopping, Lange secured over $1 million in development deals with NBC and earned $35,000 per week on “The Norm Show.”

Real Estate

In 2016, Lange sold his home in Toms River, New Jersey, for $1.1 million after it had been on the market for almost six years. He initially paid $2.45 million for the residence in 2008, resulting in a significant loss. Lange originally listed the property for $3.5 million in 2010. The 7,000-square-foot home sits on just under an acre of land, featuring large decks, a waterfront dock, and a pool. Lange also owns a penthouse in Hoboken, New Jersey, purchased for $620,000.

Artie Lange Net Worth

Artie Lange net worth is $1 million.