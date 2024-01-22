Asake’s Remarkable Rise: A Multimillion Net Worth And Counting

With a burgeoning net worth of $1.5 million, Asake has swiftly ascended to the ranks of A-list stage performers in Nigeria’s bustling music scene. Transitioning from dance to music during his studies in Theatre Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University, he quickly gained campus recognition with a hit single, setting the stage for a remarkable career.

Asake Net Worth $1.5 Million Date of Birth 13 January 1995 Place of Birth Lagos Nationality Nigerian Profession Singer, Songwriter, Music Producer, Dancer

Asake YBNL Signing

Asake’s journey began at Obafemi Awolowo University, where he delved into Theatre and Dramatic Arts. His foray into music commenced in 2017, gaining momentum in 2022 with the release of the single “Mr. Money,” followed by a remix featuring Zlatan and Peruzzi. The turning point arrived in February 2022 when Nigerian artist Olamide, captivated by Asake’s talent, signed him to YBNL Records.

Asake Music Career

Asake’s debut studio album, “Mr. Money with the Vibe,” released on September 8, 2022, propelled him to global acclaim. Supported by chart-topping singles like “Terminator,” “Peace Be Unto You,” and a remix of “Sungba” featuring Burna Boy, the album debuted at an impressive number 66 on the Billboard 200. The United Kingdom tour in September 2022, including three sold-out dates at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, underscored his international appeal.

Asake Awards

In December 2022, Asake earned the title of “artiste of the year” from “Audiomack” following the overwhelming success of “Mr. Money with the Vibes,” amassing over 330 million streams. Notably, he emerged as one of the most streamed and top trending artists in February 2023 alongside notable names in the industry. His singles, “Yoga,” “2:30,” and “Amapiano” with Olamide, further solidified his musical prowess.

In February 2023, Asake clinched the Male MVP award at the Soundcity MVP Awards and went on to secure the Best African Artist of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in May. His accolades continued with the 2023 Headies Next rated award and the Album of the Year category for “Mr. Money With The Vibe.”

Asake Album

Following the success of “Amapiano,” Asake announced his second studio album, “Work of Art,” which hit the music scene on June 16, 2023. The album debuted at number 66 on the Billboard 200, reached number 20 on the “UK Albums Chart,” and secured the 59th spot on the “Irish Recorded Music Associate.” Notably, it claimed the title of the most streamed Nigerian album of 2023, as reported by Nigeria’s Turntable charts.

Asake Cars and Homes

Demonstrating his dedication to the craft, Asake made substantial investments in his lifestyle, including the acquisition of a 2023 G-Wagon valued at $179,000. Prior to this, he unveiled a Range Rover and shared news of his house on social media, exemplifying his financial prowess.

Asake Endorsements

Asake’s influence transcends the music realm, as evidenced by strategic endorsements. Parimatch, an international sports wagering platform in Nigeria, proudly welcomed Asake as a brand ambassador in August 2022. His presence at Paris Fashion Week in June 2023, representing Dope Africans, highlighted his impact on the global cultural stage. Additionally, he was formally introduced as the brand ambassador for Globacom in September 2023.

Asake Net Worth

Asake net worth of $1.5 million reflects his artistic brilliance, business acumen, and unrelenting dedication to his craft.