Sports CS Murkomen Unveils Taskforce To Revamp Sports Act

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has unveiled a Taskforce to review the Sports Act, 2013, aiming to address longstanding issues and modernize the framework governing Kenya’s sports sector.

The team, tasked with delivering its recommendations within six months, will develop a robust legislative framework to promote transparency, align with the Constitution, and adapt to the evolving sports landscape.

Murkomen highlighted that the sports sector has suffered from gaps in laws and policies, enabling corruption, favoritism, and mismanagement by sports federations.

The Taskforce will outline government roles in promoting sports, regulating academies, and managing stadia. It will also propose a restructuring of key agencies to clearly separate policy development from operational functions.

“Through nationwide consultations, the team will identify priorities and deliver a framework to guide reforms,” said Murkomen.

The sports sector has long struggled with gaps in laws and policies, enabling corruption, favouritism, and mismanagement by federations. To address this, I unveiled a Taskforce to review the Sports Act, 2013, and develop a robust legislative framework that promotes… pic.twitter.com/M9qbDpITy5 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 20, 2024

The reforms, alongside ongoing infrastructure upgrades and governance improvements, aim to establish a transparent, inclusive, and thriving sports ecosystem that positions Kenya as a global leader in the industry.

Murkomen has urged the Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare to hold off on a proposed private member’s bill amending the Sports Act. He advocated for a broader set of revisions to address structural challenges and align the sector with Kenya’s devolved governance system under the 2010 Constitution.

Appearing before the committee on October 31, Murkomen emphasized the lack of clarity in the current Act, particularly in defining the roles of county and national governments in managing sports facilities and programs.

Citing a stadium project in Kwale County, he pointed out the need for a collaborative framework between the two levels of government.

Murkomen revealed that his ministry is preparing draft amendments to the Sports Act, set to be ready for Senate review in January 2025. A key element of these amendments includes establishing sports academies in every county.

Also Read: CS Murkomen Responds To Viral Video Of Kenya Women’s Amputee Football Team In Germany

“Sports and education go together,” Murkomen explained. “We want a collaborative framework to increase funding for sports in primary schools, high schools, and colleges. Universities should also serve as centers for sports development.”

This integrated approach aims to help young athletes develop their athletic and academic skills simultaneously, providing them with better opportunities for their future.