CS Murkomen Responds To Viral Video Of Kenya Women’s Amputee Football Team In Germany

Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen addressed a viral video showing the Kenya Women’s National Amputee Football Team reportedly stranded at the Frankfurt airport in Germany.

The video, which circulated widely, depicted well-wishers stepping in to provide food and temporary shelter for the team as they awaited their flight back to Kenya.

The Kenyan government faced criticism from the public, many of whom sympathized with the team after their impressive fourth-place finish in the inaugural Women’s Amputee World Cup in Colombia.

However, CS Murkomen refuted claims of government neglect, releasing a statement to clarify the situation.

“The Ministry is perturbed by social media allegations that the team was mistreated; this allegation is not true,” read part of Murkomen’s statement.

He explained that the team had been informed of their travel itinerary well in advance and had agreed to the schedule before departure.

According to the Ministry, the team departed Barranquilla, Colombia, on November 11, arriving in Frankfurt on November 12 at 4:00 p.m.

With their connecting flight to Nairobi scheduled for November 13 at 11:30 a.m., the layover amounted to 13 hours.

Murkomen clarified that the team was offered accommodation in a special airport lounge organized by Lufthansa Airline, complete with beds to ensure they could rest during the layover.

Since the team members did not hold Schengen visas, they were unable to leave the airport. Murkomen also noted that alternative routes through the United States were not viable due to lack of transit visas.

Reflecting on the team’s impressive performance in Colombia, which included a 1-0 victory over England and a 2-0 win against Peru, Murkomen reiterated his pride and support, stating, “Very proud of our Women’s National Amputee Football Team for their great run in the 2024 Women’s Amputee Football World Cup in Colombia.”