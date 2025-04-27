Why Kenya Airways headed for Tanzania was recalled to JKIA

A passenger plane headed to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was ordered back to Nairobi after a suspected leakage of hazardous biological material.

Flight KQ484 was on its way to Julius Nyerere International Airport when Kenyan authorities ordered it back, 25 minutes after take off, passengers and officials said.

The plane was ordered back on suspicion of a TB exposure following a leak in the cargo hold from a previous flight resulting in passengers getting grounded.

The passengers were told that there might have been some hazardous biological material (Tuberculosis Bacilli) leakage in the cargo hold from a previous flight.

“We are in the apron waiting to go back.

They say the TB exposure is suspected to be in the hold of the plane,” a source said.

Health authorities boarded the aircraft and are taking the passengers’ contact details. According to our source, the cargo hold has been fumigated.

However, the passengers are not sure n the flight will be allowed to continue with their flight.

The plane departed JKIA at 12.48pm and was scheduled to land in Dar at 2pm.

However, while flying over Chyulu Hills in Makueni County, it was rerouted back to Nairobi.

Kenya Airways confirmed the incident but said the issue was due to a “medical emergency” without going into details.

The plane returned to JKIA around 1.40 pm, shortly after departure due to a medical emergency.

A statement said the plane was received by medical personnel and the necessary health and safety protocols were adhered to.

Further, passengers were briefed and provided with guidance in line with health and safety regulations.

“Upon attending to the emergency, the flight was cleared for takeoff to Dar es Salaam at 15.45hrs,” read the statement from KQ’s Corporate Communications department.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and crew remain our highest priority.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests during this period,” the statement added.