At least 10 dead after train crashes into bus in Mexico

At least 10 people have been killed and more than 40 injured after a freight train crashed into a double-decker bus in central Mexico, authorities have said.

The incident happened as the bus, operated by the Herradura de Plata bus company, was making its way into an industrial zone south of the Atlacomulco area, outside the capital Mexico City.

CCTV footage shown by local media appears to show the passenger bus being hit by a train as it attempted to cross a railway line on Monday morning.

The train’s operator Canadian Pacific Kansas City issued a statement expressing its condolences to the victims’ families and warned drivers to respect railroad stop signs to “avoid these tragic situations”.

Both the bus and train company are working with authorities investigating the incident.

Dozens of injured people pulled from the wreckage have been taken to local hospitals.

Images taken at the crash site appear to show parts of the bus’s roof missing, its front windscreen shattered and its rear missing.

The State of Mexico’s attorney general’s office said seven women and three men were killed, while some of the injured were in a severe condition, according to Reuters.

This is not the first fatal bus crash to be reported in Mexico this year.

In May, at least 21 people were killed in a crash involving a bus, tanker truck and a van in central Mexico, according to officials.

In February, at least 41 people died in an accident involving a bus in southern Mexico, the government in the state of Tabasco said.

By BBC News