At Least 14 People Killed In Three Accidents In The Country

At least 14 people were killed in separate accidents recorded by police in the country.

The first incident happened Friday morning and claimed seven lives in Limuru area along Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

This increased to 12, the number of people killed in two separate accidents in less than 24 hours in the area alone.

In the latest incident, seven people died Friday morning after a 14-seater matatu lost control and veered off the road at the Kamandura junction on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, police said.

Witnesses and police said the vehicle plunged into a steep slope and rolled several times killing five on the spot.

Limuru sub county police commander Mary Gachie confirmed the incident.

Gachie said the matatu, which belonged to Kijabeline Sacco, was travelling from Nairobi to Kijabe town.

Five passengers died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Four survivors, all in critical condition, are currently receiving treatment at Tigoni Hospital, police said of the April 11 incident.

The accident occurred at around 8:00 a.m., approximately one kilometre from the scene of another fatal crash that happened on Thursday evening.

In the Thursday night incident, a private vehicle crashed after a tyre burst, killing three people on the spot. Two more victims later died while undergoing treatment, police said.

Another accident happened at a bridge on Thursday evening in Kirinyaga County killing two people.

This is after a pickup truck they were travelling in plunged into River Nyamindi at Kaboro Bridge in Gichugu.

Police said the pickup was carrying five people at the time.

Two of them—now confirmed dead—remain trapped in the vehicle submerged in the river, while three others managed to escape.

The pickup, which was transporting logs to Kiamugumo Village in Ngariama Ward, lost control and veered off the road into the river.

The victims were a man who was driving the vehicle and his aunt, a secretary at Kiamugumo Girls Secondary School.

Police identified the victims as Grace Kithii Njeru, a secretary at Kiamugumo Girls Secondary School, and Vincent Kiura, her sister’s son who was driving the vehicle.

Police said they are investigating the accidents.