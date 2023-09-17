At Least 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists Killed, 3 AK47 Rifles Recovered in Lamu

At least two al-Shabaab militants were Saturday killed in an ambush by military troops in Bodhei area, Lamu County.

The Kenya Defence Forces team said they recovered three AK47 rifles, more than 300 bullets, RPG launchers and warheads.

The personnel said they had been informed the gang was hiding in two sites within the larger Boni Forest prompting an operation on the hideouts.

Officials believe the gang was planning an attack in the area.

On Saturday, the Kenya Defence Forces personnel said some of the terrorists escaped with serious injuries.

A leading commander of the Kenya Army had Thursday visited the troops stationed at Baure Forward Operating Base in Lamu County as part of morale boosting.

This follows September 10’s Improvised Explosive Device attack on a military vehicle that claimed the lives of 14 soldiers.

This is the latest such incident affecting security agencies amid push on the militants operating in the border region.

A major operation is ongoing in the area to address al-Shabaab-related attacks, which happen because of others, the proximity to the main Kenya-Somalia border.

The area near the border with Somalia has suffered a series of terrorist attacks.

The terrorists have been attacking places near the Kenyan border by using guns and explosives leaving dozens dead and many injured.

The recent attacks have forced the government to suspend plans to reopen the Kenya-Somalia border.

The area is near the Kenya- Somalia border.

Multi agency teams are involved in major operations in areas near the Kenya-Somalia border amid sporadic attacks.

The attacks have left dozens of people dead including security agents. Others are nursing wounds.

Officials say they have thwarted dozens of planned attacks by the terrorists killing some of them and recovering materials.

On Wednesday, four other terrorists were killed in Garissa and assorted bomb-making materials recovered.

