At least 8 People Missing After Being Swept Away By Floods In Makueni

At least eight people are missing after they were swept away by floods at Mukaa area in Makueni County.

This follows heavy rains that pounded the region on Thursday night, officials said.

Police said the eight attempted to cross the Muuoni River, which was overflowing with water at around 10 pm.

Many other people were unable to cross and reach their homes as the river was overwhelmed by the floodwaters, police and locals said.

The victims were part of a larger group returning home after a meeting with First Lady Rachel Ruto in Kasarani, Nairobi.

On reaching Kavuthu Township, they ignored warnings that the river had swollen following heavy rains that had pounded the region for hours.

They were sitting on a log floating in the middle of the river after being overwhelmed by the raging waters as they tried to cross when they were swept.

Kenya Red Cross Makueni County officials said they had deployed a rescue team to the area.

It is feared the victims have drowned in the water.