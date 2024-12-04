At Least Five Dead in Subukia Road Accident

At least five people were killed in a road accident that occurred in Subukia, Nakuru county on Tuesday night.

It involved a speeding truck with cargo.

Police said a cargo truck carrying timber lost its direction and hit two people on a boda boda killing them.

It then veered off the road and hit other pedestrians. In total, five people were dead.

Residents in the area have reported increased accidents on the Nakuru – Nyahururu highway recently.

They want the government to investigate in detail and take action.

This came Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said there will be heightened traffic operations to address reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, and unlicensed public service vehicles and other forms of indiscipline on our roads.

“We have deployed additional traffic officers on the roads to ensure free flow of traffic,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Mwea in Kirinyaga County have threatened to block miraa vehicles from using the busy Mwea-Embu highway after the death of two children who were buried on Tuesday in an emotional send-off.

In a burial ceremony that was held at Kithogondo slums in Kirinyaga County, speaker after speaker expressed their frustrations over a series of accidents involving cars ferrying miraa.

“We will only allow miraa vehicles going at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour along this highway; no other person is going to be killed by a miraa vehicle,” Tebere MCA Peter Karinga said.

On November 27, two children from Kithogondo slums in Ngurubani town who were riding a bicycle were killed by a miraa vehicle, prompting the residents to close the busy Mwea-Embu highway.

The two children were buried yesterday in one grave at Kasarani cemetery in Thiba ward.

The mourners asked the National Police Service to ensure enforcement of traffic rules and take action against careless drivers causing action.

“Right now the miraa vehicles are using the same speed after diverting to Kutus-Kagio-sagana road after they were chased away from using Mwea-embu highway,” said a local.