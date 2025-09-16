At least five injured as DCI officer’s gun discharges accidentally at Bungoma Law Courts

At least five people were injured on Tuesday morning when a police firearm was accidentally discharged inside the Bungoma Law Courts during the hearing of a criminal case.

The Judiciary said the incident happened at 10:50 am when a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officer’s gun went off, injuring himself, a Kenya Prisons officer, and three civilians.

“All five were rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. They are all reported to be in stable condition. There were no serious injuries or fatalities,” Judiciary spokesperson Paul Ndemo said in a statement.

He added that court officials and members of the public present at the time were safe and urged calm.

“All court officials as well as members of the public at the Court are safe, and there is therefore no need for alarm,” Ndemo added.

The county security team visited the courts to assess the situation, while the Judiciary pledged to keep the public updated.

“The Judiciary will keep the public informed on the matter,” he added.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) acknowledged where constable Cornelius Murey, accidentally discharged a round of ammunition from his Ceska pistol.

“The ricochet resulted in minor injuries to several individuals, including a prison officer who sustained an injury to the chin, two male civilians, one female civilian, and the officer himself, who also incurred slight injuries.”

“The DCI is collaborating with IPOA and the Judiciary in the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm,” said a statement.

It added appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the Service Standing Orders to ensure accountability and address any potential lapses.