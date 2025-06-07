At least four killed, five injured after goldmine collapses in Turkwel

Tragedy struck a village when at least four people were killed while five others were injured after a gold mine collapsed early Saturday morning in West Pokot County.

The injured were rescued and rushed to hospitals in the area. The incident happened at Karon village, police said.

West Pokot sub county Deputy County Commissioner Wycliffe Munanda said the miners had ventured into the pit around 3:00 a.m. when the pit caved in, burying them under the debris.

“We understand some nine people were inside the pit when it caved in. The five who were injured have been taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital for treatment,” he said.

The bodies of the four deceased who included three males and one female were moved to the hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem, said Munanda.

The miners had returned to the site at night using picks and hoes, unaware that the soil had become loose after excavators had dug the pit during the day.

“They used manual tools at night not knowing the ground was unstable. We have accounted for all the individuals who were trapped. No one is missing,” Munanda added.

West Pokot County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif said they are making efforts to address the mining menace.

“The issue of mining must be approached carefully, and leaders must understand the laws and regulations governing mining operations,” Khalif said.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin sent condolences to the bereaved families and called for urgent action to improve safety in mining areas.

“This is a painful moment for our county. I send my sincere sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We must work together to ensure such tragedies are prevented in future by enforcing safety regulations and protecting the lives of our people,” said Kachapin.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and criticized fellow leaders whom he accused of sabotaging safe mining efforts.

Pkosing blamed the political interference for the fatal incident, saying, “If the machines had been allowed to operate, those who died would still be alive today. Shame on those irresponsible leaders. Now people can see their real intentions.”

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to enforcing safety and legal compliance in the region’s mining sector to prevent further tragedies.

Gold mining is still rampant in several parts of the country despite warnings the sites are unsafe.

Such accidents are common in gold mining sites amid calls for safety to address them.

The miners are accused of using heavy machines to excavate the products which weakens the walls hence the collapse.

West Pokot is among those with gold deposits and hence attracts residents who venture there to make a living.