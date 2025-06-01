At least seven dead after two Russian bridges collapse

Two bridges collapsed overnight in separate incidents in Russian regions bordering Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more.

A road bridge came down in Bryansk, bringing several heavy trucks on to a moving passenger train late on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Emergency services said at least seven people were killed. At least 47 people were taken to hospital, including one child, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Moscow Railway alleged on Telegram that the bridge came down as a result of “illegal interference”.

Hours later a second bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorsk district, derailing a locomotive train, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

The train caught fire and a driver suffered injuries to his legs, Khinshtein said.

Khinshtein wrote on Telegram: “The cause of the bridge collapse will be established. All emergency services are working on the scene. I am keeping the situation under control.”

It is unclear whether the two collapses in the neighbouring regions are related and Ukraine is yet to comment.

Pictures online from Bryansk showed mangled carriages and passengers helping each other climb out of the wreckage in the dark.

Moscow’s interregional transport prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been launched.

Authorities said the train’s locomotive and several cars derailed when the road bridge fell on to it.

Additional emergency workers, as well as rescue equipment and light towers for carrying out work at night have been sent to the area, according to Russian news agency TASS.

The train was going from the town of Klimovo to Moscow and was in the Vygonichsky district when the collapse happened, officials said.

Passengers were evacuated and guided to a meeting point at a nearby station, Moscow Railway said, adding: “They will be able to continue their journey on a specially formed reserve train” travelling from Bryansk to Moscow.

The first incident took place about 100km (62 miles) from the Ukraine border.

By BBC News