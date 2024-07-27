Close Menu
    SPORTS

    Athletics Schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics

    Thursday, August 1

    08:30 Men’s 20km race walk

    10:20 Women’s 20km race walk

    Friday, August 2

    11:05 Men’s decathlon 100m

    11:10 Men’s hammer throw qualification – Group A

    11:15 Women’s high jump qualification

    11:35 Women’s 100m preliminary round

    11:55 Men’s decathlon long jump

    12:05 Men’s 1,500m round one

    12:35 Men’s hammer throw qualification – Group B

    12:50 Women’s 100m round one

    13:15 Men’s decathlon shot put

    19:00 Men’s decathlon high jump

    19:10 Women’s 5,000m round one

    19:15 Women’s triple jump qualification

    19:55 Women’s discus throw qualification – Group A

    20:10 4x400m relay mixed round one

    20:45 Women’s 800m round one

    21:10 Men’s shot put qualification

    21:20 Women’s discus throw qualification – Group B

    21:50 Men’s decathlon 400m

    22:20 Men’s 10,000m final 🥇

    Saturday, August 3

    11:05 Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles

    11:10 Men’s pole vault qualification

    11:35 Men’s 100m preliminary round

    11:55 Men’s discus throw – Group A

    12:10 Women’s 800m repechage round

    12:45 Men’s 100m round one

    13:00 Men’s discus throw – Group B

    14:40 Men’s decathlon pole vault

    20:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw – Group A

    20:15 Men’s 1,500m repechage round

    20:35 Men’s shot put final 🥇

    20:50 Women’s 100m semi-final

    21:10 Men’s decathlon javelin throw – Group B

    21:20 Women’s triple jump final 🥇

    21:55 4x400m relay mixed final 🥇

    22:20 Women’s 100m final 🥇

    22:45 Men’s decathlon 1,500m 🥇

    Sunday, August 4

    11:05 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase round one

    11:20 Women’s hammer throw qualification – Group A

    11:55 Women’s 200m round one

    12:00 Men’s long jump qualification

    12:45 Women’s hammer throw qualification – Group B

    12:50 Men’s 110m hurdles round one

    13:35 Women’s 400m hurdles round one

    20:05 Men’s 400m round one

    20:50 Women’s high jump final 🥇

    21:00 Men’s 100m semi-final

    21:30 Men’s hammer throw final 🥇

    21:35 Women’s 800m semi-final

    22:10 Men’s 1,500m semi-final

    22:50 Men’s 100m final 🥇

    Monday, August 5

    11:05 Men’s 400m hurdles round one

    11:10 Men’s discus throw qualification – Group A

    11:40 Women’s pole vault qualification

    11:50 Women’s 400m hurdles repechage round

    12:20 Men’s 400m repechage round

    12:35 Men’s discus throw qualification – Group B

    12:55 Women’s 400m round one

    13:50 Women’s 200m repechage round

    20:00 Men’s pole vault final 🥇

    20:04 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase round one

    20:55 Men’s 200m round one

    21:30 Women’s discus throw final 🥇

    21:45 Women’s 200m semi-final

    22:10 Women’s 5,000m final 🥇

    22:45 Women’s 800m final 🥇

    Tuesday, August 6

    11:05 Women’s 1,500m round one

    11:20 Men’s javelin throw qualification – Group A

    11:50 Men’s 110m hurdles repechage round

    12:15 Women’s long jump qualification

    12:20 Women’s 400m repechage round

    12:50 Men’s javelin throw qualification – Group B

    13:00 Men’s 400m hurdles repechage round

    13:30 Men’s 200m repechage round

    20:35 Men’s 400m semi-final 🥇

    20:55 Women’s hammer throw final 🥇

    21:07 Women’s 400m hurdles semi-final

    21:15 Men’s long jump final 🥇

    21:50 Men’s 1,500m final 🥇

    22:10 Women’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇

    22:40 Women’s 200m final 🥇

    Wednesday, August 7

    08:30 Marathon race walk relay mixed

    11:05 Men’s high jump qualification

    11:15 Women’s 100m hurdles round one

    11:25 Women’s javelin throw qualification – Group A

    12:10 Men’s 5,000m round one

    12:50 Women’s javelin throw qualification – Group B

    12:55 Men’s 800m round one

    13:45 Women’s 1,500m repechage round

    20:00 Women’s pole vault final 🥇

    20:05 Men’s 110m hurdles semi-final

    20:15 Men’s triple jump qualification

    20:35 Men’s 400m hurdles semi-final

    21:02 Men’s 200m semi-final

    21:25 Men’s discus throw final 🥇

    21:45 Women’s 400m semi-final

    22:20 Men’s 400m final 🥇

    22:40 Men’s 3,000m steeplechase final 🥇

    Thursday, August 8

    11:05 Women’s heptathlon 100m hurdles

    11:25 Women’s shot put qualification

    11:35 Women’s 100m hurdles repechage round

    12:05 Women’s heptathlon high jump

    12:10 Women’s 4x100m relay round one

    12:35 Men’s 4x100m relay round one

    13:00 Men’s 800m repechage round

    20:35 Women’s heptathlon shot put

    20:35 Women’s 1,500m semi-final

    21:00 Women’s long jump final 🥇

    21:25 Men’s javelin throw final 🥇

    21:30 Men’s 200m final 🥇

    21:55 Women’s heptathlon 200m

    22:25 Women’s 400m hurdles final 🥇

    22:45 Men’s 110m hurdles final 🥇

    Friday, August 9

    11:05 Women’s heptathlon long jump

    11:40 Women’s 4x400m relay round one

    12:05 Men’s 4x400m relay round one

    12:20 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw – Group A

    12:30 Men’s 800m semi-final

    13:05 Women’s 100m hurdles semi-final

    13:30 Women’s heptathlon javelin throw – Group B

    20:30 Women’s 4x100m relay final 🥇

    20:40 Women’s shot put final 🥇

    20:45 Men’s 4x100m relay final 🥇

    21:00 Women’s 400m final 🥇

    21:10 Men’s triple jump final 🥇

    21:15 Women’s heptathlon 800m 🥇

    21:55 Women’s 10,000m final 🥇

    22:45 Men’s 400m hurdles final 🥇

    Saturday, August 10

    09:00 Men’s marathon 🥇

    20:10 Men’s high jump final 🥇

    20:25 Men’s 800m final 🥇

    20:40 Women’s javelin throw final 🥇

    20:45 Women’s 100m hurdles final 🥇

    21:00 Men’s 5,000m final 🥇

    21:25 Women’s 1,500m final 🥇

    22:12 Men’s 4x400m relay final 🥇

    Saturday, August 11

    8:00 a.m: Women’s Marathon 🥇

