Atthaphan Phunsawat Siblings: Getting to Know Pimwalee Phunsawat

Atthaphan Phunsawat, widely known by his nickname Gun, is a prominent Thai actor celebrated for his versatile performances across television dramas, films, and various entertainment projects.

Born on October 4, 1993, in Bangkok, Thailand, he stands at 170 cm tall and has built a successful career starting from his childhood.

He initially pursued studies in Business Administration at Bangkok University before shifting to Political Science at Ramkhamhaeng University.

Atthaphan entered the entertainment industry at a young age, encouraged by his mother who supported his early ambition to appear on television.

He first gained attention after winning the Boy Model Competition in 2003, which led to his debut and early roles.

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Atthaphan has a younger sister named Pimwalee Phunsawat, often affectionately called Pim.

She was born on September 12, 2001, and is known publicly primarily as his sibling rather than for an extensive independent career in entertainment, though she has made occasional appearances and shares a close, heartwarming bond with her brother.

Career

Atthaphan began his journey as a child actor, landing his first lead role in the 2004 series Gomin.

He transitioned into more prominent roles over the years, earning critical acclaim for his work in both films and television.

Notable early recognition came from his performance in the 2009 thriller Slice, followed by standout roles in independent films such as The Blue Hour (2015), where he portrayed complex emotional characters.

He rose to wider fame through GMMTV productions, including Senior Secret Love: Puppy Honey and the supernatural series The Gifted (2018), where his acting garnered praise for depth and intensity.

He achieved significant popularity through boys’ love dramas like Theory of Love (2019) alongside Jumpol Adulkittiporn (Off), and the action-packed political thriller Not Me (2021–2022), in which he played dual roles as twin brothers White and Black.

Beyond acting, Atthaphan has diversified his ventures by owning the clothing brand GENTE, co-owning another brand called Too Cute To Be Cool.

Accolades

Phunsawat won Best Supporting Actor at the 7th Chalerm Thai Awards for Slice and earned Performance of the Year at the Bioscope Awards 2015 for The Blue Hour, along with Best Actor honors at international queer film festivals in Copenhagen and Paris for the same film.

For The Gifted, he secured Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 24th Asian Television Awards in 2020 and Best Fight Scene at the LINE TV Awards in 2019.

He later won the same Best Actor in a Supporting Role category at the Asian Television Awards for Leap Day (2025 national winner, advancing to regional contention).

Additional recognitions include Rising Star awards, Best Couple nods (often shared with frequent co-star Off Jumpol), Outstanding Acting in Drama Series, and Youth and Person of the Year honors from various Thai award bodies.