Atwoli Hits Back at Fazul Over Private Guards’ Welfare 

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli has criticized Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Director General Fazul Mahamed for his comments on the push for the rights and welfare of the private security guards.

During the launch of mass registration of private security officers and issuance of Guard Force Number at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on Saturday, Fazul accused Cotu of neglecting the guards’ plight despite being one of the highest contributors to the large trade union.

“We will demand elections and elect one of the guards as the Cotu secretary general, replacing Atwoli,” Fazul warned.

“Bwana Atwoli, security guards toil day and night to pay their monthly contribution to Cotu. However, Cotu does not fight for the interest of guards, it has become another money-making scheme. Atwoli has been at COTU for 23 years, what has he done for security guards in this country? When was the last time he talked about their struggles?” he posed.

He said he will not sit on a high table, earn millions every year yet the people he is supposed to work for are suffering and languishing in poverty.

“ Effective today, I hereby direct that no guard should contribute to Cotu until such a time when Cotu starts fighting for the interest of guards. No representation, no contribution,” he said.

Atwoli defended Cotu’s efforts in advocating for the rights and welfare of private security workers in the country.

He highlighted the establishment of the Kenya Guards and Allied Workers Union (KGAWU) in 1999, which later evolved into the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSW) in 2007.

Over time, Atwoli claimed that the PSRA, under Fazul has been a major obstacle to improving the rights and welfare of private security guards.

He said Cotu has received numerous complaints through its affiliate union, the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union.

Atwoli expressed support for ongoing reforms but expressed concern that Fazul had taken control of the process in a sector that has long been unregulated.

“On 17th January, 2023, Dr. Francis Atwoli called on the government of Kenya to crackdown on rogue Security firms and ensure that rogue security firms pay above the minimum wage, taxes and other deductions for the enhancement of welfare of workers.”

“Overtime, the Fazul-led body, PSRA, has been the greatest impediment to the enhancement of the rights and welfare of private security guards as COTU (K) has received numerous complaints on the same through our affiliate union, Kenya National Private Security Workers Union,” he said.

Atwoli said he is concerned that the process has been brutally hijacked by Fazul for what he believes, are ill-motives.

“Therefore, PSRA ought to be tripartite, in nature, and represent employers, government and the employees for the benefit of all actors in the sector. Just like workers have a say in PSRA, employers must have a say so that we ensure the various reforms are implemented by the employers in the sector.”

He said Fazul does not have any understanding of industrial relations practice considering he doesn’t understand how unions work.

“If Fazul wants to become a trade unionist he should resign from PSRA and view for elections in a union of his choice, where we will be met by the full force of true trade unionism,” he said.

He claimed Fazul has decided to not only hijack the ongoing reforms meant to benefit workers but also package himself as an employer yet he is a regulator.