COTU’s Francis Atwoli Re-Elected to ILO Governing Body for Historic Fifth Term

Francis Atwoli, the Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), has been re-elected for a record fifth term as a Titular Member of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body.

Atwoli secured 97 out of 130 votes, making him the top candidate in the election, which took place during the ongoing 112th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC).

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Atwoli stated, “This historic re-election not only marks my continued commitment to the international labour movement but also establishes me as the longest-serving member of the ILO Governing Body and I don’t take it for granted.”

The ILO, a United Nations agency established in 1919, focuses on promoting social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights. It operates on the principle that labour peace is essential to prosperity, advancing decent work and economic conditions for both workers and businesses worldwide.

The ILO Governing Body, which functions as the executive council of the organization, is crucial in shaping international labour policies, setting standards, and safeguarding workers’ rights globally.

Dr Atwoli’s distinguished career spans over two decades as Secretary General of COTU (K), during which he has been a fervent advocate for workers’ rights in Kenya. His influence extends beyond national borders, holding significant roles such as Vice President of the Global International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) in Brussels and President of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

Additionally, Atwoli has been instrumental in various organizations, including the Kenya Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union and the National Social Security Fund. His leadership in these roles underscores his dedication to addressing the challenges faced by workers across different sectors.

Reflecting on his re-election, Atwoli remarked, “All these appointments reflect the trust that workers in Kenya, and beyond, have in me, in regards with to contributing to the governance and strategic direction of key institutions in Kenya and beyond. It also speaks to the broad expertise and the years of experience that I have acquired while serving workers worldwide.”

As he begins his fifth term, Atwoli aims to continue his advocacy for workers’ rights, social justice, and economic development on a global scale, ensuring that the rights and welfare of workers are upheld and respected.