Atwoli supports school drama regulations set to tame political messaging

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli Tuesday welcomed the revised school drama regulations set to curb political messaging and the ridicule of public institutions in school performances.

Atwoli said a majority of COTU members have taken note of some political actors who seek to achieve political scores through their children.

He noted that creative arts should not be used to advance political agendas but instead nurture talent, critical thinking, and self-expression among young people.

“We wish to express our support for the Government’s decision to regulate the content of plays and performances presented by learners during national school drama and film festivals,” said Atwoli.

The union argues that the revised school drama rules in the 2026 Kenya National Drama and Film Festival Performance Guidelines will significantly help tame the vice.

“We are firmly opposed to the growing trend where learners are drawn into politically charged narratives, often crafted and driven by external actors, thereby exposing them to manipulation and exploitation,” added the Secretary General.

“Such practices risk turning schools into arenas of political contestation, undermining their core mandate as institutions of learning.”

COTU therefore noted that attempts to turn students into political activists through artistic expression will not be condoned, and that children’s rights must be protected.

The festival is set to commence at Kagumo Teachers College in Nyeri County, as the 2026 Guidelines have imposed a ban on political messaging.

The regulations came after a controversial ‘Echoes of War’ play written by former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala hit the headlines in the 2025 Drama Festivals held in Nakuru.

The play, performed by Butere Girls elicited debate over its theme that centers on Gen Z’s rising against government oppression, even preventing them from performing.

The play was disqualified during the Western Region Drama Festivals under unclear circumstances.

A subsequent High Court ruling overturned that decision, reinstating the play and ordering its inclusion in the national lineup.

The move has attracted negative reactions online with many Kenyans feeling it amounts to gagging.