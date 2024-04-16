Atwoli Wants PRSA’s Fazul to Resign Over Forgery of Academic Certificates

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli wants Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Director General Fazul Mahamed to resign over alleged forgery of academic credentials.

This comes a day after Mahamed instructed private security companies to stop deducting and remitting security officers’ fees to COTU.

Mahamed cited the union’s failure to fight for private security officers despite the monthly deductions.

Mahamed also threatened to revoke licences for security firms that failed to comply with the directive.

On his part, Atwoli cited 2016 reports from the EACC and the Office of the Ombudsman which declared him unqualified to hold public office after having forged a degree from Egerton University.

“At this point, COTU (K) urges the ODPP to expedite the prosecution of Fazul due to his alleged criminal activities, which led to his appointment as CEO of the NGO Board. If the ODPP fails to prosecute Fazul promptly, despite the evidence of his criminal activities, COTU (K) will engage a private prosecutor to protect Kenyan workers from this individual,” said Atwoli.

“Considering the lack of purpose and direction by Fazul, at the helm of PSRA, it might be prudent for him to resign so that the body finds a competent person who understands the role(s) of a regulator.”

The trade unionist further faulted Mahamed for meddling in the affairs of the Kenya National Private Security Workers Union (KNPSWU), Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the Federation of Kenyan Employers (FKE).

“In a manner to profess his megalomaniac character, Fazul has christened himself as the Employer, Regulator, and Union, at the same time. Without a doubt, the path Fazul has taken can only come to a tragic end following his Hyena-like Dilemma,” he continued.

“It must be remembered that COTU is a free and independent trade union that is neither regulated by Private Security Regulatory Authority nor any other government agency. As such the demands contained in the letter by PSRA can only be made by the union members and/or the respective union.”

Atwoli also stated that PRSA was the greatest impediment to the enhancement of security guards welfare and rights.

“COTU has received numerous complaints on the same through our affiliate union, Kenya National Private Security Workers Union. PSRA has, for long, stood against the many reforms proposed by COTU (K) towards enhanced welfare of the Private Security Workers,” said Atwoli.

“The union dues COTU (K) receives from Private Security Workers, through their Union’s Affiliation to COTU (K), is as a consequence of a Gazette Notice by the Ministry of Labour, dated 2nd September 2016, considering the labour laws and the requirements of the constitution of COTU.”