Committee Rejects Ruto’s Pick For Goma Consulate

The National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations rejected the nomination of Charles Githinji Kiiru as the Consular General for Goma, DRC.

The move by the committee led by Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech came as no surprise as some of the MPs had expressed disappointment with the nominee’s unpreparedness and lack of knowledge on his duty station.

“That the House rejects the appointment of Charles Githinji Kiiru as the Consular General for Goma,” Koech told the House while tabling the vetting report.

Githinji shocked Kenyans after telling the committee that DRC’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) equated to its population.

“GDP is the current population… I will go back to the Foreign Affairs Academy to learn more about this job,” he answered during his vetting sending shockwaves and eliciting murmurs among MPs.

In the academic qualifications deposited at the vetting committee, Githinji had only attained a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate in which he scored a grade ‘D’.

Githinji admitted he had not advanced his education although he had a Certificate in Business Management and a driving course.

Basic requirements for the role include a degree and a minimum of five years of experience in a customer-facing capacity.

Consular General appointees require fundamental economic knowledge, crucial for representing Kenyan commercial interests in the state dispatched.

The other nominees were approved by the committee and now will be debated by the whole House for approval.