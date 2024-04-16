Court Stops EACC, DPP From Charging Ex-Murang’a Governor Wa Iria with Graft

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria can breathe easy after a High Court issued conservatory orders restraining the EACC and the ODPP from charging him.

The former county boss who is currently a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition party, is among eight accused of defrauding the devolved unit of Sh140 million.

On Monday, the anti-graft commission summoned Wa Iria, his wife Jane Waigwe and six others for processing at the Integrity Centre at 8:00 am on Tuesday.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mulele Ingonga on Saturday had said the eight were accused of irregularly awarding tenders and other procurement irregularities totaling the aforementioned amount.

Ingonga said an investigation carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed that the suspects fraudulently awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited with disregard to conflict of interest.

The six other suspects are; Patrick Kagumu Mukuria, Jane Wanjiru Mbuthia, David Maina Kiama, David Mamma Njeri, Solomon Mutura Kimani and Peter Muturi Karanja.

“This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang’a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” said the DPP.

“The eight were found to have engaged in procurement irregularities in the award of publicity tenders to Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited.”

The prosecution recommended that the eight be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other charges leveled against them include conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and money laundering contrary to Section 3 as read with Section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.