    AU Executive Council Adopts Changes to Clear Way for Raila to be Elected Commission Chair 

    African Union Executive Council Friday unanimously adopted a critical decision that it is the turn of the Eastern Africa region to submit candidates for the position of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC). 

    The elections will be held in February 2025.

    Kenya praised the developments terming them a breakthrough in the quest to have former Prime Minister Raila Odinga be named the chair.

    “This is a major breakthrough for the Eastern Africa region to present candidates for the position of Chairperson of the AUC,” said Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

    Mudavadi, who actively lobbied for adoption of the decision during the 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the AU, said the decision aligns with what Kenya has been pushing for.

    The decision is in accordance with the Statute of the AU Commission, the Rules of Procedure of the African Union policy organs and the decisions of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

    “It is now clear that the Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga will be in the race for the AU Commission Chairperson,” he said. “Effectively, there are no more technical or legal hurdles preventing Kenya from submitting its candidate.”

    The decision also provides that the Northern Africa region will front candidates for the Deputy Chairperson while the other three regions, Central, Southern and Western, will compete for the six positions of commissioners.

    Mudavadi said Kenya will work closely within the 14 member-state Eastern Africa region to build consensus around its candidate. 

    These efforts are ongoing and will continue, to include all the other regions to ensure that the opportunity for electing effective leadership of the AUC provides a platform for uniting the entire continent.

