Aubrey Plaza Reportedly Expecting First Child With Christopher Abbott

Aubrey Plaza is reportedly pregnant with her first child, according to multiple reports.

The 41-year-old actress is expecting a baby with her partner, actor Christopher Abbott, with the child due in the fall, People reported. A source described the pregnancy as an unexpected but welcome development, calling it “a beautiful surprise after an emotional year” and adding that the couple feels “very blessed.”

The news comes following a difficult period for Plaza, who lost her husband, screenwriter Jeff Baena, in January 2025. He died by suicide, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Plaza and Baena had married in 2021 and were reported to have separated months before his death.

Plaza later addressed her grief publicly during an appearance on the Good Hang podcast with her former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler.

Speaking candidly, she said she was “happy to be here” in the moment but acknowledged the ongoing weight of loss in her life. “Overall, I’m here and I’m functioning,” she said, describing her emotional state as a constant balance between gratitude and grief.

She added that while she feels “very grateful to be moving through the world,” she still experiences moments where grief feels overwhelming, noting that it remains a persistent part of her life.

Plaza, known for her roles in Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, and several independent films, has not publicly confirmed the pregnancy report.