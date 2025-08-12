Australia court rules partly against Apple, Google in Epic Games lawsuit

An Australian court found the smartphone app stores of Apple (AAPL.O) and Google-owned (GOOGL.O)

Android were uncompetitive, local media reported on Tuesday, in a partial victory for Fortnite game developer Epic Games against the tech giants.

Amid a years-long legal dispute brought by Epic against the dominant smartphone makers in several jurisdictions around the world, Australia’s federal court found the phone makers’ app stores had no protections against anti-competitive behaviour, the reports said.

Epic Games had claimed Apple and Google’s fees for downloads of its games were too high, and that the phone makers made it impossible for users to download its alternative app store.

The Australian judgment, which ran to 2,000 pages, was not released by the court on Tuesday, but media said a judge’s summary included the finding that the smartphone companies had not intentionally breached the law.

In a post on X, Epic said the Australian court “just found that Apple and Google abuse their control over app distribution and in-app payments to limit competition”.

Epic is a U.S.-based games studio with backing from China’s Tencent (0700.HK)

“The Epic Games Store and Fortnite will come to iOS in Australia!” the Epic post said. “This is a WIN for developers and consumers in Australia!”

Apple said in a statement it welcomed the court’s rejection of some of Epic’s claims, but strongly disagreed with its ruling on others.

“Apple faces fierce competition in every market where we operate,” the California-based tech giant said.

A Google statement said the company welcomed the court’s rejection of some Epic Games claims but “we disagree with the court’s characterisation of our billing policies and practices, as well as its findings regarding some of our historical partnerships, which were all shaped in a fiercely competitive mobile landscape”.

“We will review the full decision when we receive it and assess our next steps.”

