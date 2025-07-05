Australian Actor Julian Mcmahon Dies Aged 56

Australian actor Julian McMahon, famed for roles in popular series like Nip/Tuck and Charmed, has died aged 56.

His wife said the actor passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday. He had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” Kelly Paniagua said in a statement carried by Deadline.

McMahon’s career took off with the hit supernatural television series Charmed before he gained wider recognition with Nip/Tuck, the medical drama in which he played the role of plastic surgeon Dr Christian Troy.

Running for six seasons from 2003 to 2010, the show earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Co-star Dylan Walsh told Dealine he was “stunned”.

“We rode this wave together and I loved him.

“Jules! I know you’d want me to say something to make you smile — all the inside jokes. All those years you had my back, and my god, we laughed. My heart is with you. Rest in peace.”

McMahon also played Doctor Doom in two Fantastic Four films in 2005 and 2007 and later appeared in three seasons of FBI: Most Wanted.

Dick Wolf, the producer of FBI: Most Wanted, said McMahon’s death was “shocking news”.

McMahon was the son of a former Australian prime minister and went on to play an Australian prime minister’s role in Netflix’s The Residence – one of his recent appearances.

McMahon married three times – the first to Australian singer-actress Dannii Minogue, sister of Kylie Minogue.

