Australian Viral Sensation Jack Karlson Dies Aged 82

Jack Karlson, the man behind one of Australia’s most iconic viral moments, has died at the age of 82.

Known for his colorful life as a petty criminal and prison escapee, Karlson—whose real name was Cecil George Edwards—rose to fame in 2009 when a video of his dramatic 1991 arrest outside a Chinese restaurant in Brisbane captivated the internet.

During the arrest, Karlson famously shouted: “What is the charge? Eating a meal? A succulent Chinese meal,” while resisting police officers.

His theatrical outburst also included phrases like “Gentlemen, this is democracy manifest” and “Get your hand off my penis,” which have since become legendary.

The moment inspired countless memes, remixes, reaction videos, and even tattoos. “Democracy Manifest” also became the name of a purebred Australian racehorse.

Karlson’s family confirmed that he passed away in a hospital on Wednesday after a battle with prostate cancer, surrounded by loved ones.

“He walked a full and colorful path, and despite the troubles thrown at him, he lived by his motto—to keep on laughing,” they said in a statement.

In June, Karlson captured the nation’s attention once again when he reunited with Stoll Watt, one of the policemen who had arrested him in 1991.

The two announced an upcoming documentary about Karlson’s eccentric life.

Despite his criminal record, Karlson always maintained that the 1991 arrest was a case of mistaken identity, believing he had been confused with a Hungarian chess player notorious for dine-and-dash schemes.

“They thought I was some international gangster,” Karlson once said, reflecting on the incident. “Typical police—if they can put something on you, they’ll do it.”

Karlson’s life was filled with adventure, including three jailbreaks and numerous run-ins with the law.

His theatrical personality remained until the end, as his niece, Kim Edwards, revealed.

She told SBS that Karlson made several attempts to escape the hospital, even asking his family to sneak in his pipe.

In a final act of defiance, his family gave him a last taste of red wine through his IV drip.

Though he lived a life of crime, those who knew him described his childhood as tragic, likening it to a Charles Dickens novel. He spent much of his youth in care homes and government institutions.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the news of his passing. Chris Reason, the reporter who covered the infamous arrest, wrote on X, “Sad news: Mr. Democracy Manifest has died. The cultural icon, whose arrest inspired a thousand T-shirts and millions of downloads, had advanced cancer. His immortal words will echo through generations.”

One fan, Danny Kingston, posted a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt featuring the famous meme, captioned, “A true legend has left this planet. Godspeed Jack Karlson.”

Stoll Watt, who formed a close friendship with Karlson after their reunion, remembered him as a “larger-than-life” figure “with a big heart.” He added, “It’s a sad day for Australia. We’ve just lost a true colorful character.”