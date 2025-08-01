Authorities jail 108 members of Imran Khan’s party

Pakistan has sentenced to prison 108 members of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, for their involvement in protests against the military in 2023.

Violent protests erupted nationwide in May 2023 after security forces arrested Khan during his court appearance on corruption charges.

Authorities have already handed down dozens of sentences in the last two years, but Thursday’s convictions – which include a 10-year term for opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan – deal a major blow to Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Opposition figures have denounced the rulings by the anti-terrorism court, which also disqualified six PTI lawmakers from their seats. “For the first time in Pakistan’s judicial history, such a sad and shameful incident occurred that the leaders of the opposition in both houses [of parliament] were punished solely on the basis that they were loyal allies of Imran Khan’s political narrative, public representation, and constitutional struggle,” PTI wrote on X.

The party says it will challenge the verdict.

Khan’s media advisor Zulfi Bukhari said the latest sentences signified “a black day for democracy”, AFP news agency reported.

“Convicting opposition leaders one after another is not a good omen for any democratic system, and it will seriously damage our already fragile democracy,” Bukhari said.

Khan, formerly an international cricket star, has been imprisoned since August 2023, but remains hugely popular in Pakistan.

He still faces more than 150 charges ranging from terrorism to leaking state secrets, all of which he and his supporters have decried as politically motivated.

Violent clashes broke out between security forces and Khan’s supporters following his arrest on 9 May 2023, which saw thousands of his supporters storm government buildings and military installations. At least ten people were killed in the protests, which prompted authorities to crack down on Khan’s party.

During National Assembly elections in 2024, PTI members running as independent candidates won the most seats, but were blocked from forming government.

By BBC News