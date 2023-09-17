Azimio Condemns Alleged Abduction of Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party has condemned the alleged abduction of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga.

Njenga was apparently taken by unknown people on Saturday night in Banana, Kiambu County.

His lawyer Ndegwa Njiru on Sunday said his client had not been booked at any of the police stations they had visited.

The opposition party says Njenga was taken by rogue police officers who did not identify themselves.

“The abductors were therefore easily part of the Special Support Unit that terrorized Kenyans during the anti-tax protests. The SSU is therefore very much alive, active and determined to intimidate and even harm Kenyans,” said Azimio in a statement.

Further, Azimio said, the former sect leader was set to appear in court on Monday and his abduction was meant to interfere with the court proceedings.

“The arrest is therefore clearly an attempt to interfere with that scheduled pre-trial,” it added.

“Maina’s abduction is also part of the ongoing targeting and intimidation of opposition leaders by the Kenya Kwanza. It is an attempt to distract Kenyans from the Kenya Kwanza messes like rising cost of fuel and food.”

The Raila Odinga-led side has called for the immediate release of Njenga.

Should anything happen to him, the opposition said, it would hold Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome responsible.

In May, the former sect leader was declared wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over criminal activities.

In a statement, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said they were looking for the politician over the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang at a home linked to Maina.

“One of the firearms recovered was a homemade pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced,” Amin said then.

In July, Maina was arrested and held incommunicado at a Kirinyaga police station.

He (Maina), Peter Kamunya and one Felix Ratu were then charged with being in possession of offensive weapons contrary to the law.

They were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail or a Sh200,000 bond.

