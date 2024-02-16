Azimio Endorses Raila for AU Chair Position

Azimio coalition Friday welcomed the move by their leader Raila Odinga to seek the support of the African continent in his desire to be the next Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission.

The principals addressing a press conference in Karen, said the ODM boss is suited to takeover the continental assignment that is falling vacant early next year.

“As Azimio we endorse Raila for the chairperson following yesterday’s public announcement,” Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka said.

“We call upon our compatriots to give support to Mr Odinga.”

Kalonzo was accompanied by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, DAPK boss Eugene Wamalwa, PNU leader Peter Munya and Roots leader George Wajackoyah.

The briefing was also attended by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the former ruling party Vice Chairperson David Murathe.

The coalition termed the move a bold step of putting his name forward for consideration of this most important role to the African continent and its people.

“We fully support his decision and we shall back his candidature to our fullest capacity. From the onset, Mr. Odinga has played a crucial and selfless role in the democratisation of our Nation. His sacrifices towards achieving socio-economic development, inclusivity, and stability of our Republic are well documented,” Kalonzo said.

It added he has always put Kenya first and that these are qualities that Azimio believe are needed for the next Chairperson of the AU Commission.

The statement added Odinga has a long standing history of commitment to Pan Africanism and as the AU Chairperson, he will leverage his Pan-Africanism vision of identity and inclusivity, to achieve “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena.”

“Odinga has an unparalleled track record of leadership in promoting democratic principles, human rights and good governance.”

These qualities make him the most ideal candidate for the position of Chairperson the AU Commission. In addition, Mr Odinga, is a bridge-builder. With an uncanny ability to unify and foster collaboration among member states,” the statement said.

The coalition said Odinga is eminently qualified for the job.

Having been the AU High Representative for Infrastructure Development, he has traversed the continent, interacted with her people and understands their wants and needs.

The statement said the coalition is aware that it is East Africa’s turn to head the AU Commission, and pray that the East African Community will support this bid of one of their most illustrious sons.

“We are confident that Mr. Odinga’s candidature for the position of AU Chairperson will garner overwhelming support from all comers of our continent. His broad appeal and international name recognition as a statesman, committed to Africa’s progress, makes him the right and best candidate for the job.”

They called on all our compatriots to give bipartisan support and ensure that Mr. Odinga’s bid is successful. Mr Odinga’s win will be a win for Kenya, the region and the continent.

This came after Odinga announced his interest in the position. Former Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo announced Odinga is the best for the position.