Babu Owino Detained at Wanguru Police Station in Kirinyaga – Wife Discloses

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is being held at the Wanguru Police cells in Kirinyaga County, his wife Fridah Muthoni says.

This is almost 300 kilometers away from where he was arrested. He was apprehended at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday shortly after his arrival from Mombasa.

Fridah who visited the station on Wednesday night said he had not been booked at the occurrence book and she had been denied access to the husband.

She said police chased her out of the station after she arrived there seeking to see him.

“He is unwell and he deserves visitations by family and lawyers. He has done nothing to warrant this,” she pleaded.

Read: Azimio Leaders Go Into Hiding As Babu Owino Arrested at JKIA

It is not clear if he will be charged and with what given he had been detained for more than 24 hours.

More than a dozen other leaders were arrested in the protests that were called over high cost of living and the Finance Act 2023.

Among those arrested were Members of Parliament in Kilifi, Members of County Assembly and other party officials, former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, his brother Peter Kamunya among others.

Njenga was arrested at his father’s house in lower Matasia, Kiserian by more than 50 police officers who had been looking for him for the better part of the day.

It is not clear why he was arrested and taken away incommunicado amid efforts by his lawyers to trace him.

Read Also: At Least 5 Shot Dead, 30 Injured, 300 Arrested In Anti Government Protests

They were expected to be produced at the Kahawa West law courts in Kamiti to face charges.

Officials said more than 300 people were arrested in the protests and would be presented in court.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the 300 were arrested in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru and other towns where police clashed with protesters.

“More than 300 people have been arrested across the country and will be charged with various crimes, including looting, malicious damage of property, arson, robbery with violence, assaulting law enforcers among other crimes,” he said in a statement.

This happened during the anti government protests in various parts of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...