Barbara Taylor Bradford, Author Of A Woman Of Substance, Dies At 91

Barbara Taylor Bradford, the celebrated novelist best known for her iconic book A Woman of Substance, has passed away at the age of 91.

The Leeds-born author, who sold over 90 million books worldwide, died peacefully at her home on Sunday after a short illness, according to a statement from her representative. She was surrounded by her loved ones in her final moments.

Taylor Bradford rose to international fame in 1979 with the release of A Woman of Substance. The novel, a rags-to-riches story about Emma Harte’s journey from a servant in rural Yorkshire to the head of a business empire, became a global bestseller, solidifying her reputation as a master storyteller.

Often referred to as “the grand dame of blockbusters,” Taylor Bradford’s literary career spanned decades, producing 40 novels translated into more than 40 languages and sold in over 90 countries. Her books have inspired generations of readers, with many of her works adapted for television.

HarperCollins CEO Charlie Redmayne paid tribute to the author, describing her as a “natural storyteller” whose debut novel changed lives. “Barbara Taylor Bradford was a truly exceptional writer whose works continue to resonate with millions of readers around the world,” he said.

Born in May 1933, Taylor Bradford grew up as the only child of Winston and Freda Taylor. She began her career as a typist at the Yorkshire Evening Post before becoming a reporter and later the paper’s first woman’s editor. Her journalistic journey led her to London at the age of 20, where she worked for Woman’s Own and the London Evening News.

In 1961, she met American film producer Robert Bradford. The couple married in London on Christmas Eve in 1963 before relocating to New York the following year, where they built a life together.

Taylor Bradford was honored with an OBE in 2007 for her contributions to literature. Her most recent novel, The Wonder of It All, was published in 2023, adding to her remarkable literary legacy.