    Bata Reveals Last Moments Of Employee Joshua Muthoka

    Bata Shoe Kenya Plc has disclosed details surrounding the final moments of their employee, Joshua Muthoka, who tragically passed away earlier this week.

    Managing Director Benson Okumu, speaking on Thursday, explained that Muthoka had reported experiencing stomach pains while at work. His supervisor quickly assisted him in seeking medical attention at the Bata Clinic.

    “He was being attended to within four minutes of arrival when he suddenly collapsed and became unresponsive,” Okumu shared. “He was immediately rushed to Tigoni Hospital, where he was sadly declared dead on arrival and later transferred to Tigoni Mortuary.”

    The company reported the incident to Tigoni Police Station and has pledged full cooperation with the authorities in investigating the matter. “We are committed to full transparency and working with the relevant authorities. Additionally, we are actively supporting the family during this difficult time and providing all necessary assistance and information,” Okumu said.

    An autopsy was carried out on October 29 in the presence of Muthoka’s family, though the results were inconclusive.

    Bata Kenya employs approximately 1,500 workers who operate in three shifts.

     

