Beanie Sigel Net Worth: Beanie Sigel, an American rapper, has a net worth of $100,000. Known for his association with Dame Dash Music Group and Roc-A-Fella Records, Sigel formed significant relationships with artists like Jay-Z and Freeway. Despite his success, his career has been marred by numerous legal issues.

Early Life

Born Dwight E. Grant on March 6, 1974, in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Beanie Sigel grew up in a challenging environment, which significantly influenced his music and career.

Beanie Sigel Career

Beanie Sigel adopted his stage name from a street in South Philadelphia. His debut album, “The Truth,” released by Roc-A-Fella Records in February 2000, reached #5 on the Billboard 200 and achieved both critical and commercial success. The album featured three hit singles: “Anything,” “Remember Them Days,” and “The Truth,” and was certified Gold by the RIAA.

In 2002, Sigel and other Roc-A-Fella artists starred in the film “State Property,” which coincided with the formation of the State Property group. The group released the soundtrack for the movie and the album “The Chain Gang Vol. 2,” which included the Grammy-nominated single “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” by Young Gunz.

Beanie’s second album, “The Reason,” came out in June 2003, also reaching #5 on the Billboard 200. In 2005, he released his third album, “The B. Coming,” while serving a one-year prison sentence. This album, released by Dame Dash Music Group, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200.

After re-signing with Roc-A-Fella Records, Sigel released his fourth album, “The Solution,” in 2007. Its lead single, “All of the Above” featuring R. Kelly, debuted at #83 on the U.S. R&B charts. The album itself reached #37 on the Billboard charts.

In 2009, Sigel released his first independent album, “The Broad Street Bully,” after his contracts with Roc-A-Fella and Def Jam Records expired. He announced his sixth studio album, “The Closure,” in 2010, but later retitled it “The Classic.” Sigel signed with 50 Cent’s label G-Unit Philly and renewed his contract with G-Unit Records, releasing the single “B-Boy Stance” in 2011.

In 2012, Sigel worked on a collaborative album with southern rapper Scarface titled “Mac and Brad.” He also signed a distribution deal with EMI and released a new mixtape followed by a studio album called “This Time.”

Onscreen Career

Sigel’s onscreen career includes appearances in the documentary “Backstage” and starring roles in “State Property” and its sequel. He also appeared in “Paper Soldiers” alongside Kevin Hart and released the DVD “The B. Coming of Beanie Sigel” in 2005. Sigel auditioned for the lead role in the 2009 biopic “Notorious” but was not cast. He appeared in the 2011 documentary “Rhyme and Punishment,” discussing his legal troubles and prison experience.

Personal Life and Legal Problems

Beanie Sigel’s legal issues have been extensive. They include arrests for assault (2002), attempted murder (2003), federal weapons charges (2004), drug possession (2009), tax evasion (2010), and drug, weapons, and conspiracy charges (2012). He has served multiple prison sentences and was shot in a drive-by shooting in 2014, resulting in the removal of a lung due to surgical complications.

