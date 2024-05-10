Beckham Urges Man Utd Flops To Prove They Are ‘Motivated’

Beckham was a key figure in the United team that won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup under legendary boss Alex Ferguson.
Now the former England captain’s Studio 99 company have played a role in the production of ’99’, a three-part series that launches on May 17.
Twenty-five years on from his role in that epic treble triumph, Beckham addressed the current malaise at Old Trafford.
United manager Erik ten Hag is fighting to avoid the sack with his team languishing in eighth place in the Premier League after Monday’s embarrassing 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace.
Beckham believes the players must take their share of the blame, saying: “You’d hope that the manager doesn’t have to do much.
“I think that’s the whole point of being a Manchester United player and playing in these big games – you should be motivated.”