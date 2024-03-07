Bella Thorne Siblings: A Family of Hollywood Talent

Bella Thorne, born Annabella Avery Thorne on October 8, 1997, is an American actress, singer and writer.

She is known for her roles in various films and TV series like Shake It Up, The DUFF, Blended and Midnight Sun.

Bella hails from Pembroke Pines, Florida, and comes from a family involved in the entertainment industry; she has three siblings who are also actors.

Her father had Cuban and Italian heritage.

Bella started her career early as a child model and has since appeared on numerous magazine covers, and she is recognized for her work as a model and musician.

Siblings

Bella has three siblings who are also involved in the entertainment industry.

Her older siblings are Kaili Thorne, Dani Thorne, and Remy Thorne.

Kaili is her older half-sister from the maternal side, while Dani and Remy are her full siblings.

The trio’s parents are Tamara Thorne and Delancey Reinaldo “Rey” Thorne. Her father had Italian and Cuban heritage, while her mother has Irish, English, German and Welsh ancestry.

Kaili Thorne

Kaili, born on February 19, 1992, is an American actress known for her work in the entertainment industry.

Her name has Hawaiian origins, meaning “whisper of the ocean,” and can also be spelled as Kylie.

Kaili spent her early years in Hawaii with her mother before moving to Miami during her early teen years to live with her father and three younger half-siblings, including Bella.

She has appeared in various productions and is recognized for her contributions as an actress.

Kaili’s career includes roles in film and television, showcasing her talent and versatility in the industry.

Dani Thorne

Dani, born on January 19, 1993, is an Italian-American/Irish-American/English-American/Welsh-American/German-American/Cuban-American actress and model.

She began her career early, starting with modeling and commercial work at the age of 4.

Dani is part of a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, with her siblings also pursuing careers in acting and modeling.

Known for her hands-on approach to artistry, he enjoys creating captivating worlds for her fans to explore.

Dani’s work spans various creative endeavors, showcasing her talent and passion for engaging audiences through her art.

Remy Thorne

Remy, born Remington Hunter Thorne on December 22, 1995, is an Italian-American/Irish-American/English-American/Welsh-American/German-American/Cuban-American actor and model.

He is part of a family deeply involved in the entertainment industry, with his sisters Bella, Dani, and Kaili also pursuing careers in acting and modeling.

Remy has showcased his talent in various projects and has spent time in both New York and Los Angeles.

Apart from his acting career, he is also known for his interests in martial arts, surfing, snowboarding and mixed martial arts (MMA).

Career

Bella is known for her versatile career.

She gained recognition for her roles in various films and TV series like Shake It Up, The DUFF, Blended and Midnight Sun.

Thorne started her career early as a child model, appearing in her first pictorial at just six weeks old for Parents Magazine.

Her work in the entertainment industry has extended to acting, singing and writing.

Bella’s talent and dedication have led to a successful career marked by a range of roles in both television and film, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Is Bella Thorne married?

Bella is currently engaged to film and television producer Mark Emms. The couple met in August 2022 and got engaged in May 2023, after dating for less than a year.

Mark is an entrepreneur and the two announced their engagement via Instagram. This marks the second time Bella has been engaged, as she was previously engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, which ended in a broken engagement.

Career-wise, Mark is an experienced producer and brand creator who has worked extensively in film, music and live event production.

He is the founder and CEO of Emms Productions and Eastern Road Films.

Throughout his career, Mark has collaborated with various companies such as Spotify, Netflix, 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, YouTube and more.

He has also worked with renowned artists like Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Jamie Cullum, will.i.am, Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa.

Mark has been involved in large-scale global campaigns and recently served as the Executive Producer on a Netflix original documentary series called Bad Vegan,.released worldwide on March 16th, 2022.

His core skills include bringing brands to life through customer focus and engagement, delivering campaigns that resonate with audiences and enhance key brand values.