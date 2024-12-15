Close Menu
    Ben Affleck Reunites With Jennifer Lopez And Jennifer Garner At School Play

    Actor Ben Affleck joined his exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner to watch their children perform in a school play in Los Angeles on Friday.

    The trio came together to support Garner and Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina, 15, and Lopez’s child, Emme, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

    Photos captured by TMZ showed Affleck, 52, arriving at the event in a dark suit, while Garner, also 52, opted for a casual look with jeans and a black jacket. Lopez, 55, stood out in a white coat with fur trim, a red top, jeans, and heels, carrying a bouquet of flowers.

    Though it’s unclear if the three interacted during the event, eyewitnesses reported that Affleck was seen chatting with Emme before departing. A source revealed to the Daily Mail that Lopez appeared “adoring” as she watched the conversation between her estranged husband and her teen.

    Affleck and Lopez are currently going through a divorce. The “On The Floor” singer filed to end their two-year marriage in August 2024.

    In recent months, Affleck has spent more time with Garner and their three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, and Samuel, 12. The “Good Will Hunting” actor celebrated Thanksgiving at Garner’s home, where the former couple also volunteered to distribute food to the homeless.

    A source told Page Six that Affleck feels “blessed” to share moments like Thanksgiving with Garner and their children, describing their relationship as one of comfort and mutual respect. “Even though Ben and Jen have been split for years, their bond remains strong because of their shared history and their kids,” the insider said.

    Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, has been supportive of his relationships over the years. At one point, she reportedly acted as a mediator between Affleck and Lopez. Garner has since moved on and is currently dating John Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger, with whom she has been romantically linked since 2018.

     

