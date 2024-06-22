Benji Madden Net Worth

Benji Madden, an American producer, vocalist, and musician, has a net worth of $40 million. Madden is widely recognized as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band Good Charlotte. He has also worked closely with his identical twin brother, Joel Madden, in forming the pop-rock band the Madden Brothers.

Early Life

Benjamin Levi Madden was born on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland. He grew up alongside his identical twin, Joel, an older brother, and a younger sister. Nicknamed “Benji,” Madden attended high school in Maryland with his siblings.

Benji Madden Career

Inspired by the Beastie Boys, Benji and Joel Madden founded Good Charlotte in 1995. After graduating from high school in 1997, they focused on their music career, eventually securing a record deal with Epic Records in 2000. Their debut album, “Good Charlotte,” was released the same year. The band’s breakthrough came with their 2002 album “The Young and the Hopeless,” which sold 4.9 million copies and brought them mainstream success. Subsequent albums included “The Chronicles of Life and Death,” “Youth Authority” (2016), and “Generation Rx” (2018).

Benji Madden has also ventured into songwriting and producing, collaborating with his brother to write songs for various artists. Notably, he co-wrote and co-produced Hilary Duff’s “Most Wanted” album in 2005 and has worked with artists like 5 Seconds of Summer, Kalin and Myles, and Tonight Alive. Additionally, Madden has contributed vocals to numerous bands and artists, including Sean Kingston, Three 6 Mafia, and Chamillionaire.

Film & Television

Benji Madden has appeared in various film and TV projects. In 2010, he won a celebrity boxing match against Riki Rachtman. He and his brother Joel first appeared on “The Voice Australia” in 2012 and later served as judges on “The Voice Kids Australia” in 2014. They returned to “The Voice Australia” in 2015. Other notable TV appearances include “Punk’d” in 2004, and he has acted in films like “Not Another Teen Movie,” “Material Girls,” and “Punk’s Not Dead.”

Business Ventures

Outside of his music career, Madden has explored several business ventures. He co-founded the apparel brand Made Clothing with his brothers, later rebranded as DCMA Collective. Although the brand eventually went out of business, the Maddens opened a store in Los Angeles in 2008.

In 2015, Benji and his brothers launched MDDN, a management company that offers artist management, development, and creative services. Benji serves as the CEO, and the company has managed high-profile artists like Jessie J, Sleeping with Sirens, and Architects.

Benji Madden Relationships

Benji Madden was previously engaged to Australian singer, actress, and model Sophie Monk, but they ended their engagement in 2008. In 2014, Madden began dating actress Cameron Diaz, and they married in 2015 after being introduced by Nicole Richie, Joel’s wife. The couple welcomed their first child in 2019 via surrogate.

Real Estate

In 2017, Madden and Diaz purchased a home in Studio City for $2.178 million. The 2,483-square-foot home features marble countertops, a large pool, and views of the surrounding canyons. In October 2020, they upgraded to a $14.7 million mansion in Beverly Hills. This 9,000-square-foot estate includes seven bedrooms, ten bathrooms, French doors, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a pool with waterfalls, situated on a 1.7-acre plot in a gated community.

