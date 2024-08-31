Bernard Hopkins, a retired American professional boxer, has amassed a net worth of approximately $40 million. Widely known as “The Executioner,” Hopkins is celebrated as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. Throughout his career, he won 55 out of his 67 fights and held various world championship titles across two weight classes. Hopkins also holds the record for being the oldest boxing world champion, having won a title at the age of 48. Today, he is a minority partner in the boxing and MMA promotion company “Golden Boy Promotions.”

Bernard Hopkins Net Worth $40 Million Date of Birth January 15, 1965 Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Professional Boxer

Early Life

Born Bernard Humphrey Hopkins Jr. on January 15, 1965, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hopkins grew up in the Raymond Rosen housing projects, one of the city’s most crime-ridden areas. By age 11, he was involved in petty theft, and by 13, he had joined a gang and escalated to more serious crimes. This led to a tumultuous youth, including multiple visits to the ER for stab wounds. In 1982, at the age of 17, Hopkins was sentenced to 18 years in Graterford Prison for committing nine felonies.

While incarcerated, Hopkins faced a personal tragedy when his older brother was murdered. He later revealed that the person who killed his brother was also in the same prison, opting for protective custody to avoid retaliation. Hopkins admitted that he would have likely sought revenge if given the opportunity, which might have resulted in him spending his entire life in prison.

Prison life was brutal, and Hopkins witnessed horrific events, including murders and assaults. This harsh environment led him to a turning point: he decided to change his life. At the age of 21, a boxing program was introduced in the prison, and Hopkins discovered his passion for the sport. After serving five years, he was released in 1988. Hopkins converted to Islam and vowed to turn his life around, swearing off drugs, alcohol, and junk food, and he never returned to prison.

Boxing Career

Hopkins made his professional boxing debut on October 11, 1988, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a light heavyweight, but he lost his first fight to Clinton Mitchell. Undeterred, Hopkins continued to fight, gradually building his reputation in the boxing world. However, it wasn’t until May 22, 1993, that he faced his first significant challenge against Roy Jones Jr. for the vacant IBF Middleweight title. Although Hopkins lost the fight by unanimous decision, it marked him as a serious contender in the boxing world.

On April 29, 1995, Hopkins won the IBF Middleweight title by defeating Segundo Mercado with a seventh-round knockout. He defended his title multiple times, establishing himself as a dominant force in the middleweight division. A landmark moment in his career came on September 29, 2001, when he defeated Félix Trinidad for the vacant WBA Middleweight title in a match where Trinidad was heavily favored. Hopkins’ victory earned him the titles of Fighter of the Year and established him as one of the best fighters of his generation.

Also Read: Amy Irving’s Net Worth

Hopkins continued to defend his titles successfully for several years. In September 2004, he fought Oscar De La Hoya for the WBO Middleweight title, winning by knockout in the ninth round. This victory made him the first boxer ever to hold all four major boxing championships. His winning streak ended in 2005 when he lost to Jermain Taylor.

In May 2011, Hopkins achieved a historic milestone by defeating Jean Pascal to win the WBC Light Heavyweight title, making him the oldest world champion in boxing history at the age of 46. He broke his own record 22 months later when he won the IBF Light Heavyweight title at 48. Hopkins’ dedication to his craft and physical conditioning allowed him to compete at an age when most boxers had long retired. He eventually retired in 2016 at the age of 52.

Bernard Hopkins Achievements

Throughout his career, Bernard Hopkins set multiple records, including:

Oldest Boxing World Champion

Most Consecutive Title Defenses in the Middleweight Division

Longest Reigning Middleweight Champion, holding the title for over ten years

Personal Life

Bernard Hopkins married his wife, Jeanette, in 1993, and they have remained together ever since. The couple has one daughter, Latrice Hopkins.

Controversies

Hopkins has been known for his outspoken nature and controversial remarks, often touching on sensitive topics such as race. In 2007, he made headlines during a confrontation with Joe Calzaghe, stating, “I would never let a white boy beat me.” This comment was perceived by many as racially charged, though Hopkins later clarified that his intent was to generate hype for the fight. Calzaghe eventually defeated Hopkins in their 2008 match.

In 2011, Hopkins again sparked controversy by questioning the racial credentials of NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb, comparing him unfavorably to other African American athletes like Michael Vick and Terrell Owens. Hopkins’ comments, implying that McNabb wasn’t “black enough” due to his upbringing, drew widespread criticism and debate.

Bernard Hopkins Net Worth

Bernard Hopkins net worth is $40 million.