Bernhard Langer is a German professional golfer with an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers in European history, Langer has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning more than five decades. He is a two-time Masters champion, a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, and the most successful player in PGA Tour Champions history. Known for his discipline, precision, and remarkable longevity, Langer has won more than 120 professional tournaments worldwide while continuing to compete at a high level well into his 60s.

Beyond his achievements on the course, Langer has earned millions through tournament winnings, endorsements, and investments, making him one of Germany’s wealthiest golfers.

Bernhard Langer Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth August 27, 1957 Place of Birth Anhausen, Bavaria, Germany

Career Earnings

Bernhard Langer has earned more than $42 million in official prize money during his professional career.

His earnings include:

More than $10.7 million on the PGA Tour.

More than $34 million on the PGA Tour Champions, where he has become the tour’s all-time leading money winner.

His success on the senior circuit has significantly boosted his lifetime earnings, making him one of the highest-paid players in Champions Tour history.

Early Life

Bernhard Langer was born on August 27, 1957, in Anhausen, Bavaria, Germany.

Raised in modest circumstances, he discovered golf while working as a caddie at a local golf club. His dedication to improving his game quickly became evident, and he turned professional at just 15 years old.

Langer spent his early years competing in regional tournaments across Germany before emerging as one of Europe’s brightest golfing talents.

Professional Golf Career

Langer enjoyed his breakthrough during the 1970s after winning the German National Open Championship in 1976.

Throughout the 1980s, he established himself among the world’s elite golfers by winning numerous European Tour titles and consistently challenging in major championships.

His calm temperament, exceptional ball striking, and meticulous preparation became trademarks of his game, allowing him to overcome putting struggles that threatened his career at various points.

Over the years, Langer has accumulated more than 120 professional victories across multiple international tours.

Masters Tournament Success

Langer reached the pinnacle of golf with victories at the Masters Tournament in 1985 and 1993.

His first Masters triumph made history, as he became the first German golfer to win a men’s major championship.

The two Green Jackets firmly established him among golf’s greatest competitors and remain the defining victories of his PGA Tour career.

Ryder Cup Legacy

Bernhard Langer played a significant role in Europe’s rise as a Ryder Cup powerhouse.

He represented Europe in 10 Ryder Cup competitions between 1981 and 2002, contributing to several memorable victories.

His influence continued after his playing career when he captained the European team to a dominant victory in the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills.

Langer’s leadership and strategic approach helped shape the modern European Ryder Cup team.

PGA Tour Champions Dominance

Langer has enjoyed perhaps the most successful senior career in golf history.

After joining the PGA Tour Champions, he became the circuit’s most dominant player, winning dozens of tournaments and setting numerous longevity records.

His achievements include:

A record 11 senior major championships

Becoming the PGA Tour Champions’ all-time leading money winner

Winning tournaments well into his 60s

Setting several age-related records for victories

His sustained excellence has made him one of the greatest senior golfers the sport has ever seen.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Bernhard Langer has been married to his wife, Vikki Carol, since 1984.

The couple has four children and has maintained a relatively private family life despite Langer’s international fame.

Although they own property in his hometown of Anhausen, Germany, the family’s primary residence has long been in Boca Raton, Florida.

In 1995, they purchased a newly built mansion in a gated Florida community for approximately $2 million. The property was later sold in 2023 for around $6.5 million.

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