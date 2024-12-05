‘Best Game of Season’ – Newcastle Give Liverpool Rivals Hope

It was described as one of the best games of the season as Premier League leaders Liverpool drew 3-3 with Newcastle in an enthralling match at St James’ Park.

The Reds twice trailed and then led thanks to a double from the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah, and looked set to extend their winning run in the league to five games.

But Fabian Schar’s 90th-minute equaliser earned Newcastle a deserved point at the end of an exhausting encounter.

“One of the best [games] I’ve seen this season,” said former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin on BBC Radio 5 Live at full-time.

“We have seen it ebb and flow. Both sides will be happy with the point in the end.”

But they will not be the only sides happy with the draw, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City – second, third and fourth respectively – all picking up wins on Wednesday. Fifth-placed Brighton, meanwhile, play Fulham on Thursday.

It means Liverpool’s lead is cut from nine points to seven at the start of a busy December that could see things change dramatically at the top of the table.

By BBC Sports