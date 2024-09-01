Beth Behrs Net Worth

Beth Behrs, an American actress best known for her role as Caroline Channing on the CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls,” has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Behrs rose to fame with her performance on the show, which aired from 2011 to 2017 and continues to enjoy success in syndication. Since the series ended, she has continued her television career, landing a main role on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood.” In addition to television, Behrs has appeared in films, written books, and created web comics, further diversifying her portfolio and contributing to her impressive net worth.

Beth Behrs Syndication Earnings

“2 Broke Girls” ran for six successful seasons, producing 138 episodes. In June 2012, the show set a syndication record when it was sold to TBS for $1.7 million per episode, surpassing the previous record held by “Modern Family.” This deal amounted to a total of $235.6 million for the first syndication run alone. As one of the stars of the show, Beth Behrs earned $150,000 per episode, totaling approximately $20 million over the course of the series. Additionally, Behrs and her co-star Kat Dennings received equity points, entitling them to a share of the syndication profits. Over the lifetime of the show’s syndication, both actresses are projected to earn around $50 million each, significantly boosting their net worth. The show’s co-creator, Whitney Cummings, is also expected to earn a similar amount.

Early Life

Beth Behrs was born on December 26, 1985, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She is the eldest of two daughters born to David, a college administrator, and Maureen, an elementary school teacher. The family moved several times during her childhood, living in Springfield, Virginia, and Lynchburg, before settling in California. Behrs attended E. C. Glass High School in Virginia and later Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley, California. After high school, she pursued acting at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, where she participated in numerous theatrical productions. Behrs then moved to Los Angeles to attend the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television, graduating in 2008.

Television Career

Beth Behrs began her television career in 2010 with a small role on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Her breakthrough came in 2011 when she was cast as Caroline Channing on “2 Broke Girls.” The show, which followed the lives of two waitresses trying to make ends meet, became a hit and ran for six seasons. Behrs’ portrayal of a once-wealthy Manhattan heiress forced into a working-class lifestyle resonated with audiences and critics alike. The show earned 12 Emmy Award nominations throughout its run.

Following the end of “2 Broke Girls,” Behrs appeared in an episode of “The Big Bang Theory” and quickly secured another leading role on the CBS sitcom “The Neighborhood,” where she plays Gemma Johnson. The show, which explores cultural differences and community life in a predominantly Black neighborhood, has been well-received and continues to air.

Film Career

In addition to her television success, Beth Behrs has appeared in several films. She made her film debut in 2009 in “American Pie Presents: The Book of Love,” part of the “American Pie” franchise. She later starred in “Adventures of Serial Buddies” and lent her voice to the Pixar film “Monsters University.” In 2015, Behrs appeared in “Chasing Eagle Rock” and the romantic comedy-drama “Hello, My Name is Doris,” where she acted alongside Sally Field and her future “Neighborhood” co-star Max Greenfield.

Other Media Ventures

Beth Behrs has also ventured into writing and podcasting. She co-created the young adult web comic “Dents” with her childhood friend Matt Doyle, which explores themes of feminism and environmentalism. Additionally, she authored a self-help book titled “The Total Me-Tox: How to Ditch Your Diet, Move Your Body & Love Your Life,” which focuses on holistic wellness and self-care. In 2016, Behrs made her Manhattan theater debut in the comedy play “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center of New York City.”

A fan of country music, Behrs has presented at several major country music awards shows, including the ACM, CMT, and CMA Awards. In 2020, she launched the podcast “Harmonic with Beth Behrs,” where she interviews country and bluegrass artists such as Mickey Guyton, Brandi Carlile, Mary Gauthier, and Glennon Doyle.

Personal Life

Beth Behrs married “Mad Men” actor Michael Gladis in 2018 after dating for six years. The couple welcomed their daughter, Emma, and they live together in Studio City, California. In her personal life, Behrs is passionate about equine therapy, which she started in 2011 to help manage her anxiety. Her love for this form of therapy led her to establish the SheHerdPower Foundation, which offers equine therapy to women who have experienced sexual assault.

Beth Behrs Real Estate Investments

Beth Behrs and her husband Michael Gladis invested in a home in Studio City, California, purchasing the property for $2.7 million in February 2020. Their investment in real estate further complements Behrs’ successful career in entertainment, contributing to her substantial net worth.

