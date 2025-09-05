Betika Renews Sh231 Million Sponsorship Deal with AFC Leopards

Betting firm Betika has renewed its sponsorship deal with AFC Leopards in a record-breaking three-year agreement worth Sh231 million.

The deal marks an increase from the Sh195 million signed in 2022. Under the new agreement, the club will receive Sh65 million plus Sh7 million in bonuses in the first year, Sh70 million in the second year, and Sh75 million plus Sh7 million in the final year.

Speaking during the announcement, Betika Group CEO Mutua Mutava said the company was proud to continue supporting Ingwe.

“We are proud to continue this journey with AFC Leopards, a club that shares our vision of nurturing homegrown talent and building communities. This sponsorship is more than just funding. It’s about creating hope, structure, and opportunity for the next generation of footballers,” Mutava said.

AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani welcomed the partnership, saying it comes at the right time as the team prepares for the new season of the FKF Premier League, which kicks off on September 20, 2025.

“This renewed support could not come at a better time. We are deeply grateful to Betika for their continued faith in our club, especially at a time when Kenyan football urgently needs structured investment,” Ambani said.

He noted that grassroots football continues to struggle with resources, making sponsorships vital for growth.

The club has also reported a strong financial performance. For the year ending December 31, 2024, AFC Leopards recorded a surplus of Sh4.1 million. The turnaround is attributed to a rise in sponsorship revenue, increased membership contributions, and proceeds from the club’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

The club’s total income stood at Sh143.5 million, while expenses amounted to Sh139.4 million, reflecting improved financial management and revenue generation.