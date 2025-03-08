Bhavya Gandhi, an Indian television and film actor, has a net worth of $2 million. Best known for his iconic role as Tipendra Jethalal Gada, or “Tapu,” in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Gandhi built his wealth through television, films, and brand endorsements.

Early Life

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, in June 1997, Bhavya Gandhi entered the entertainment industry at a young age. His big break came in 2008 when he was cast as Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV. His character, a mischievous yet lovable boy, quickly became a household favorite, earning him widespread fame across India.

Bhavya Gandhi Career

Gandhi played Tapu for nearly a decade before leaving the show in 2017 to pursue a career in films. His time on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah not only made him a popular child actor but also earned him numerous awards. In 2010, he won the Indian Telly Award for Most Popular Child Artist (Male). He later won Zee Gold Awards for Best Child Artist in 2011 and 2013, as well as a Sab Ke Anokhe Award in 2012.

Outside of television, Gandhi made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film Striker, where he played the role of Suryakant. He later transitioned to Gujarati cinema, starring in films like Pappa Tamne Nahi Samjaay (2017) and Bau Na Vichar (2019), which further contributed to his net worth.

Bhavya Gandhi Net Worth Growth

By 2013, Gandhi was reportedly earning around $42,000 per year from his acting career. Over the years, his income grew through television, films, and endorsements, leading to his current estimated net worth of $2 million. His cousin Samay Shah also starred in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, playing his on-screen friend, Gogi.

After stepping away from television, Gandhi focused on film projects and digital content. He has also expressed interest in directing and producing films in the future.