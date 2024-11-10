Biden, Trump to meet at the White House on Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday at the White House on Biden’s invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday.
Trump will take office on Jan. 20 after defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election.
“At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
Biden, a Democrat, had initially sought reelection but dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate against the Republican Trump.
“I’m going to see him on Wednesday,” Biden told reporters on Saturday, when asked whether Trump was a threat to democracy.
Biden spoke after leaving a church service in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he traveled for the weekend.
The president did not respond to questions about what he would say to Trump.
By ReutersEmail your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874