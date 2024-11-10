Biden, Trump to meet at the White House on Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Wednesday at the White House on Biden’s invitation, a White House spokesperson said on Saturday.

Trump will take office on Jan. 20 after defeating current Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“At President Biden’s invitation, President Biden and President-elect Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Biden, a Democrat, had initially sought reelection but dropped out of the race in July after a disastrous debate against the Republican Trump.

“I’m going to see him on Wednesday,” Biden told reporters on Saturday, when asked whether Trump was a threat to democracy.

Biden spoke after leaving a church service in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he traveled for the weekend.

The president did not respond to questions about what he would say to Trump.

By Reuters