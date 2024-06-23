big boi net worth

Big Boi, an acclaimed American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor, boasts a net worth of $30 million. He is best known as one half of the iconic hip-hop duo “Outkast,” alongside André 3000. Together, they have sold over 25 million records and released six studio albums, including five Platinum and one Diamond. Big Boi has also achieved solo success with three albums: “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty” (2010), “Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors” (2012), and “Boomiverse” (2017).

Early Life

Born Antwan André Patton on February 1, 1975, in Savannah, Georgia, Big Boi grew up in a family where his mother was a retail supervisor, and his father was a Marine Corps officer. He attended Herschel V. Jenkins High School before moving to Atlanta to live with his aunt. There, he attended Tri-Cities High School, where he met André Benjamin and began writing raps. Initially calling their duo 2 Shades Deep, then the Misfits, they eventually settled on “Outkast.”

Big Boi Career

Outkast signed with LaFace Records in 1992, and their debut single “Player’s Ball” (1993) topped the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks chart. Their first album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” (1994), went Platinum, reaching #2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #20 on the Billboard 200. Their subsequent albums, including “ATLiens” (1996) and “Aquemini” (1998), also achieved significant success. The 2000 album “Stankonia” went 4x Platinum, with the single “Ms. Jackson” topping multiple charts.

Outkast’s most successful album, “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” (2003), featured hits like “Hey Ya!,” “The Way You Move,” and “Roses,” earning Diamond certification and three Grammy Awards. Following their film “Idlewild” (2006) and its Platinum soundtrack, Outkast went on hiatus.

Big Boi then pursued a solo career, releasing “Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty” (2010), which reached #3 on several charts. His subsequent solo projects include “Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors” (2012) and “Boomiverse” (2017). He also performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019 with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott. Outkast briefly reunited in 2014 to celebrate their 20th anniversary with performances at numerous music festivals.

Acting and Collaborations

Big Boi has expanded his talents into acting, with roles in films such as “ATL” (2006), “Idlewild” (2006), “Who’s Your Caddy?” (2007), “Baby Driver” (2017), and “Superfly” (2019). His TV appearances include guest roles on “Girlfriends” (2006–2007), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2008), “Scream” (2019), and “Creepshow” (2019).

He has also collaborated with numerous artists, performing on tracks by Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, Trick Daddy, Killer Mike, Brooke Valentine, Beyoncé, Sleepy Brown, and Fantasia.

Personal Life

Big Boi married Sherlita Wise on March 23, 2002. They have two children together, Jordon (born 1995) and Cross (born 2001), and Big Boi also has a son, Bamboo (born 2000), from a different relationship. Although Sherlita filed for divorce in 2013, she later called it off. Big Boi is an avid breeder of French Bulldogs and Pitbulls and owns four pet owls.

In 2009, he founded an RV rental company, Celebrity Trailers, and designed custom Chuck Taylor sneakers for Converse the following year. He was arrested in 2011 for drug possession but released on bond. Big Boi also founded the Big Kidz Foundation, an Atlanta nonprofit organization, in 2006 and expanded it to Savannah in 2010.

Big Boi Awards and Nominations

Big Boi has been recognized with numerous awards and nominations, including 18 Grammy nominations. He has won six Grammys, including Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, Best Rap Album, Best Urban/Alternative Performance, and Album of the Year. He has also won four American Music Awards, six BET Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and three Soul Train Music Awards.

Real Estate

Big Boi has made significant investments in real estate. In 1997, he purchased a 3,852-square-foot home in Fayetteville, Georgia, for $242,000, followed by another Fayetteville property for $157,000 in 1999. In 2006, he acquired two condos at the Grand Bellagio at Baywatch in Clearwater, Florida, for $674,600 and $1.251 million, respectively.

