Billy Zane Net Worth

Billy Zane, the renowned American actor, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Best known for his iconic role as Caledon Hockley in the 1997 box office sensation Titanic, Zane has built a long and diverse career across film, television, and stage, contributing to his impressive financial standing. From action films to horror and even voice acting, Zane’s versatility has earned him both fame and wealth.

Early Life

Born William George Zane Jr. on February 24, 1966, in Chicago, Illinois, Billy grew up with a strong connection to the arts. Both of his parents, William and Thalia, were amateur actors, which likely influenced his early interest in performance. Of Greek descent, the family surname was originally Zanetakos, but they anglicized it to Zane. Billy was raised in the Greek Orthodox faith, along with his older sister, Lisa Zane, who also pursued a career in acting.

Billy attended the Francis W. Parker School in Chicago and spent his summers at the Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts in Wisconsin, where he began honing his acting skills. His first major break came when he appeared in the 1985 classic Back to the Future, followed by a role in Critters (1986), solidifying his place in the entertainment industry.

Career

Zane’s early career included guest roles in television shows such as Murder, She Wrote and Matlock, but it was his 1989 role in the psychological thriller Dead Calm opposite Nicole Kidman that elevated his profile. That same year, he reprised his role as Match in Back to the Future II.

His first leading role came in 1990 with Megaville, followed by significant appearances in films like Orlando (1992) and The Phantom (1996), where he played the titular superhero. However, it was his portrayal of the arrogant and wealthy Cal Hockley in Titanic that skyrocketed his career. The film grossed over $2 billion at the box office and won 11 Academy Awards, making it one of the most successful films in history. Zane’s role in Titanic earned him a nomination for the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain.

Beyond Titanic, Zane appeared in notable films like Cleopatra (1999), Zoolander (2001), and The Believer (2001), in which he starred alongside Ryan Gosling. His work on stage includes a turn as Billy Flynn in the Broadway production of Chicago (2002-2003), adding to his list of accomplishments.

Billy Zane continued to diversify his acting portfolio with roles in popular television series. He appeared in David Lynch’s cult classic Twin Peaks and had recurring roles on Charmed, Boston Public, and Samantha Who?. More recent appearances include the 2018 drama Guilt and the British dystopian series Curfew.

Personal Life

Billy Zane’s personal life has seen its share of high-profile relationships. He was married to actress Lisa Collins from 1989 to 1995 and later became engaged to Chilean actress Leonor Varela, who he met while filming Cleopatra. He also dated British actress Kelly Brook after they met on the set of Survivor Island. Since 2010, Zane has been in a relationship with American model Candice Neil, with whom he shares two daughters, Ava and Gia.

Zane has often spoken about his love for nature and the importance of environmental preservation. His dedication to philanthropic causes, especially in conservation, reflects his belief in giving back and contributing to the world beyond the entertainment industry.

