Body Found in Burnt Sunbeam Mall as Owners Count Losses

The body of a 56-year-old man was found in the debris of a mall that was burnt down in Nairobi during the anti-tax demos.

The body of the man identified as Mathew Njoroge was discovered on Thursday June 27, two days after the Sunbeam Shopping Complex along Mfangano Street was razed down in the chaos.

The body was discovered by the management who were going through the debris.

It is believed the six-storey building was burnt by looters who had invaded it.

The fire was worsened by police who lobbed teargas canisters there to force out looters who were grabbing valuables in the June 25 incident.

The building is among tens that were attacked and looted by mobs who had joined the protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

President William Ruto declined to sign the bill and sent it back to the House.

Several properties were attacked and looted in the chaos. At least 15 people were killed in the drama.

Some of the protesters breached the Parliament Building perimeter wall and occupied the House in the protests.

Many owners of businesses in the city lost property worth millions.

Security agencies are investigating the incidents.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula on Wednesday termed the unprecedented chaos that befell Parliament during the anti-Finance Bill protests as a grievous breach of security and an unforgivable act of violence.

Wetangula said that the sanctity of Parliament precincts was violated when Kenyan youth stormed and caused chaos in the premises.

“Indeed, our sacred institution faced a grievous breach of security and an unforgivable act of violence. The events that transpired during the invasion have shaken us to the core resulting in the loss of lives close to the precincts of Parliament,” said Wetangula.

He termed them as people masquerading as peaceful protestors and sought to reign terror on the hallowed grounds.

“Honourable Members, as your Speaker and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Service Commission effects of the invasion of Parliament, the gory images of the wanton distraction of property, and the desecration of the Parliamentary square by people “masquerading” as youth and peaceful protesters, who reigned terror on Parliament and forcefully made their way in these hallowed grounds. It is highly regrettable,” Wetangula.

“I stand before you with a heavy heart and it is my solemn duty to address the gravity of what has occurred. The sanctity of Parliament has been violated, lives have been needlessly lost and the foundation of our democracy has been tested in ways we never imagined. On behalf of the Parliamentary Service Commission and on my own behalf, I send my condolences to the families and friends of the departed souls and wish those who are in various hospitals quick recovery.”

He noted that Kenyans ought to have exercised restraint and carry out the protests without interfering with other activities and non-protestors.

Wetangula advocated for mutual discussions in line with the law to enable everyone to coexist.