Gov’t to put in place NYS self-reliance structures to recruit 100,000 youth to the service

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to increasing youth enrollment in the National Youth Service (NYS) to over 100,000, as part of a broader strategy to boost service delivery, promote self-reliance, and position NYS as a key pillar in national development.

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development, and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, made the announcement during an impromptu visit to the NYS Yatta Field Station in Machakos County. The visit aimed to assess the quality of service delivery and the institution’s progress toward self-sustainability.

“The visit was part of a broader field excursion to evaluate NYS internal programmes and their alignment with our vision of making the institution self-reliant and capable of absorbing more young people into national service,” CS Ruku stated.

He lauded the Yatta Field Station for its impressive agricultural initiatives and efficient use of resources. The station has committed 300 acres to maize farming this season, targeting over 5,000 bags in yield—up from 3,000 bags harvested last year from 250 acres under rain-fed agriculture. Additionally, the station has over 300,000 Hass avocado seedlings ready for the market, alongside other projects in fish, dairy, banana, and beef farming.

CS Ruku highlighted that such initiatives reflect the government’s broader strategy to commercialize NYS operations and reduce dependency on public funding. This model, he noted, will enhance service delivery while opening up employment opportunities for the youth.

He called on the National Assembly to fast-track amendments to the National Youth Service Bill to be presented by the Ministry in order to streamline the legal framework and facilitate the commercialisation process.

“Once we have a strong legal framework, NYS products will be market-ready, fetch better value, and contribute financially to key government initiatives,” he said.

The CS noted that with a commercialised and well-supported NYS, the government can comfortably surpass the 100,000 youth recruitment target, expanding opportunities for skill development and national service.

Ruku also emphasized that NYS will play a key role in national development projects, including deploying 5,000 personnel to support the cleanup of the Nairobi River in partnership with other government agencies.

He pledged to work with the Office of the Attorney General and relevant ministries to ensure seamless implementation of NYS reforms. “If all public servants embrace the principles exemplified at Yatta, we will transform public service across the country,” he said.

CS Ruku concluded by urging Kenyans to support NYS, affirming that President William Ruto is deeply committed to making the institution a national pride and a hub of youth empowerment and innovation.